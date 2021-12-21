The ghost of tsushima movie It is still in its pre-production stage, so there is still a long way to go before we see the project in theaters, in addition to the fact that its director clarifies that they are going to take their time to do things right. The director in question is Chad stahelski, known for having directed the John Wick films with Keanu Reeves.

Video game adaptations to movies get a bad rap and the director Chad stahelski is aware of it, so they do not plan to rush the Ghost of Tsushima movie. When asked by IGN about the project during The Matrix: Resurrections red carpet, Stahelski said he was working very closely with the developers of Ghost of Tsushima, in Sucker Punch Productions.

We already know how video game adaptations can turn out. So we are taking our time to get it right. We’re working closely with the game developers to make sure we stick with what makes it great. [a Ghost of Tsushima]”, Chad Stahelski.

The team of Ghost of tsushima is still working on the script for the film and Stahelski says fans of the game “they will be very happy with what we are working on”, Before admitting that he himself is a player. According to the director, having played Ghost of Tsushima several times made him interested in the project.

Although the film of Ghost of Tsushima is in its pre-production stage and does not have a finalized script yet, Chad Stahelski was asked if Daisuke Tsuje would re-interpret the role of Jin sakai, to which the director said that “we’ll see. We have not come that far ”. The actor Daisuke Tsuje does the English voice of Jin Sakai in the game of Ghost of tsushima.

Before being a film director Stahelski He made a career as a stuntman, so it’s clear that when it comes to action, Chad knows what he’s up to. This was demonstrated by his films of John wick, as he has been the director of 4 o’clock (the fourth will hit theaters in May 2022). Thanks to his career we have faith that he can do a good job with the Ghost of Tsushima movie, but there are still a few years to go before we can see it.