A federal court ordered the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) refrain from hiring for its six strategic projects of combined cycle plants that use natural gas, until the amparo lawsuit filed by Greenpeace Mexico against the reforms to the Electricity Industry Law (LIE) published last March.

The NGO assures that the CFE, led by Manuel Bartlett, has breached the suspension that was ordered and in order not to fall into contempt, he must refrain from concluding such contracting procedures.

“The district court has granted you a period of 24 hourss, as soon as it is notified, to rectify, correct and adjust its actions to this determination adopted last Friday, November 26, “said Greenpeace in a statement.

He explained that the First District Court in Administrative Matters Specialized in Economic Competition, Broadcasting and Telecommunications, with residence in Mexico City and jurisdiction throughout the Republic, granted Greenpeace Mexico a suspension under amparo 135/2021.

The above with the aim of paralyzing all the effects and consequences derived from the LIE, as well as section 7.8 of the Program for the Development of the National Electricity System (Prodesen) 2020-2034.

But after the suspension was granted, the CFE has carried out acts of execution of section 7.8 of Prodesen, relating to interconnection and reinforcement works associated with power plants, this after having started the contracting procedures to carry out the projects of their Combined Cycle Power Plants: Baja California Sur, San Luis Río Colorado, Tuxpan, Valladolid, Mérida and González Ortega.

“We celebrate the court’s resolution while We regret that the CFE continues with its plans that tie us to dependence on fossil fuels, mainly fossil gas, which, since it is mostly imported from the United States, puts national energy security and sovereignty at risk ”, Greenpeace denounced.

