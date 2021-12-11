These are six items of 130 thousand tons each, all awarded to the same company for an amount of 136.5 million dollars. The contracting bases for the coal plant located in Guerrero were published by the CFE on December 7, and the result was issued on December 9.

The award decision was made according to the convenience of the price offered by the company and to comply with the established technical specifications, however, Troy T&D was the only participating company.

The coal delivery time will be 149 days from January 1, 2022 to May 29.

Meanwhile, the payment will be made by the subsidiary CFE Generación ll 30 days after delivery of the mineral and acceptance of goods.

As a guarantee of compliance, the company was asked for a surety policy granted by an institution authorized by the Ministry of Finance (SHCP) for the amount equivalent to 10 percent of the total amount of the contract.

The place of delivery will be at the maritime coal terminal of the Presidente Plutarco Elías Calles thermoelectric plant and / or at the maritime terminal of Pacific port terminals in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán. According to the CFE and its fight against corruption, less than 5 % of its hiring processes are through direct award.

México Evalúa has already warned about a lack of transparency in CFE purchases

Recently, ‘México Evalúa’ analyzed the purchase processes of the state company and found a series of failures related to transparency and accountability, specifically with the purchase of coal, during 2020, from producers in Coahuila.

Regarding these purchases, the civil association document states that the company held the process under the principles of transparency, competition between suppliers and a purchase justification.

With information from Reuters.