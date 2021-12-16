The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) presented its business plan for 2022-2026, where one of the relevant points is the constitution of two trusts to give certainty to your generation projects.

According to the productive company of the State, directed by Manuel Bartlett Díaz, it is the Clean Energy Trust (FIEL) and Conventional Generation Project Trust (FPGC).

“It defines the hydroelectric power plant projects and the new projects with renewable sources, which will give certainty to the generation projects,” says the CFE plan without giving more details about these.

It also refers to the projects you consider flagship for this administration: the hydroelectric power plant modernization plan and the Puerto Peñasco photovoltaic power plant generation project, in Sonora, with a investment amounting to 34,455 million pesos and will provide a net capacity of 1,000 megawatts for the benefit of more than 1.5 million users.

Beyond electricity generation

In the ordinary sessions held by the CFE Board of Directors chaired by the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, it was commented that sand intends for the company to become one of energy and it is not only electrical generation.

In this sense, its subsidiaries CFEenergía and CFEInternacional presented their strategic projects to solve surplus natural gas and reserve transport capacity: re-export.

With the Comprehensive Trans-isthmic Project, the CFE will promote the development of the Agua Dulce gas pipeline, Veracruz-Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, the Maritime Terminal and a Salina Cruz Liquefaction Plant.

“In this way, the supply of natural gas in areas with deficit will be guaranteed, particularly in the south-southeast of the country, and it would enter the liquefaction market for export to the international market ”, explained the state production company.

The company highlighted that CFEnergía is promoting the Topolobampo LNG Liquefaction Project in order to optimize the company’s surplus transport capacity, as well as the export of Liquefied Natural Gas to the markets of the United States and Asia, mainly.

“A strategic alliance will be sought to ensure the natural gas supply to the priority projects promoted by the current administration ”, he advanced.

