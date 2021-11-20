The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) awarded a consortium the modernization of 9 hydroelectric plants with a contract that amounts to 892.9 million dollars, according to the ruling.

The companies that participated together in the international open tender and that won were Andritz, SA de CV, Generadores Mexicanos, SA de CV and Sistemas de Energía Internacional, SA de CV

The offer of this consortium was the one that met technically and economically; The plants to be modernized are El Caracol, Humaya, Mazatepec, Infernillo, La Villita, Peñitas, Malpaso, Angostura and Zimapán.

The CFE explained that the contestant complied with everything established in the specifications and offered a discount percentage higher than that established.

In the contest published by the CFE on July 30, it is observed that only the winning consortium and the company GE Energías Renovaveis Ltda. Were the only participants.

On July 15, the State Productive Company directed by Manuel Bartlett presented a Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization of Hydroelectric Power Plants, for which it would have an investment of 1,000 million dollars.

The plan includes the modernization of 14 plants that have decreased their reliability and the useful life of the equipment, reported at the time; Only 9 plants were included in the contract awarded today.

The modernization of these plants is intended to maintain and increase annual generation by 1,860 Gigawatts per hour and constitutes the main contribution to achieving the CFE’s clean energy mix targets for 2024.

On October 15, the company signed two financial and technical cooperation agreements with the French Development Agency (AFD) and Électricité de France (EDF); With the first, it obtained support for 200 million euros over a 25-year term, which, according to the company, was obtained under favorable financial conditions, which it said would be used for the modernization plan for hydroelectric plants and other clean energy projects. .

