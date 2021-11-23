The cover of Claudia Sheinbaum on The weekly country It was the media bomb last weekend, when the appearance of the governor in said Spanish supplement began to circulate in networks.

This trend was used to generate an important conversation, which focused on humorous content, an angle that the Ceviche Bichi restaurant took advantage of to launch a campaign on networks, adding to this trend and using the image of Sheinbaum in its creative execution, which up to date Today there is no waste and if all the potential to bet on communication in an ecosystem of networks that today does not disappoint.

From being on the front page to promoting a cevichería

Claudia Sheinbaum is the latest creative strategy of Ceviche Bichi, a restaurant in La Condesa that has activated a campaign in networks without waste, by using the head of government in its communication strategy, remembering that being a brand, from a creative response to a A guideline becomes a campaign especially when you join a social conversation.

The action occurs after Sheibaum became a trend within social networks, after he appeared on the cover of the most famous Spanish supplement, among the readers of rigor in the Hispanic market.

After her appearance in said media, the capital president became a trend, among those who saw that it was an activation of her presidential aspirations and detractors, who criticized that she was in the supplement.

