Bruno Cetraro (l) and Felipe Kluver of Uruguay compete in the repechage of the double light rowing scull for the 2020 Olympic Games, on July 24, 2021, at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan. EFE / Kai Fösterling



Tokyo, Jul 29 (EFE) .- The Uruguayan light double scull couple formed by Bruno Cetraro and Felipe Klüver wrote a new page in the history of Uruguayan Olympic rowing, the sport that gave the South American country the most medals, with its sixth place in the finals of the Tokyo Games.

This Thursday in Japan, still Wednesday in Montevideo, the pair finished in the sixth and last position of the final A, in which Ireland won. But the ‘medal’ for Cetraro and Klüver was getting into the final regatta, just four months after securing their Olympic place and after a few years in this sport.

It is the best result of the Uruguayan delegation since the 2000 Sydney Games.

In the early hours of a sweltering morning in Tokyo, on the Sea Forest Canal outside the capital, the lead fight between the Irish Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan and the Germans Jonathan Rommelman and Jason Osborne, which was resolved in favor of the first by 86 hundredths, he broke the race for the rest of the boats.

The Irish won the gold with a time of 6: 06.43, followed by the Germans with 6: 07.29 and the Italians Stefano Oppo and Pietro Ruta, already at 7:87.

The Uruguayan duo closed their participation in 6: 24.21, to 17.78 of the winners, world champions in 2019 and, in the case of O’Donovan, Olympic silver in Rio 2016.

With their participation in this final Cetraro and Klüver signed the best performance of Uruguay in a Games since the cyclist Milton Wynants hung the silver in the points race of the track cycling event in Sydney 2000.

Between those Games and the current ones, the most outstanding ones had been the sailor Alejandro Foglia and the athlete Emiliano Lasa.

The former finished eighth in the Laser class at London 2012, while the athlete held the same position in the long jump four years later.

Throughout its history, Uruguay achieved ten medals, two of these gold when proclaiming itself soccer champion in Paris 1924 and Amsterdam 1928, at that time the unofficial World Cup for national teams, which makes Celeste wear four stars on its chest after win the 1930 and 1950 World Cups.

He also got two bronze in basketball, one bronze in boxing, the aforementioned in cycling and another four in rowing.

In that discipline, the South American country added a silver medal and three bronze medals between Los Angeles 1932, London 1948 and Helsinki 1952, led by Guillermo Douglas, Eduardo Risso, Juan Rodríguez, William Jones and Miguel Seijas.

Cetraro and Klüver stamped their passport to Tokyo in the waters of Rio de Janeiro on March 5 in a regatta in which they finished first, after an incredible final onslaught in which they left the locals and the Chileans behind.

Thus, the rowers managed to fulfill a dream a few years after starting in that sport.

In fact, the first of these entered the world of rowing in 2008, when his father saw something of this on television and encouraged him to practice it, while the second did so in 2015 at the invitation of a teacher who suggested that he try it, something that he accepted … even though he couldn’t swim.