CES 2022: TCL Introduced Inexpensive Laptops, Mini LED TVs, TV-Free Movie Glasses, Smartphones and More

TCL had a great presentation so far at CES 2022. It announced televisions, laptops, cell phones, tablets and much more. All the details are in the note.

The CES This year it never ceases to amaze us, not only because of the quality of the new products that will appear, but also because of the quantity. One of the companies with the most activity at this event is TCL, who has already announced several products that are on the way.

Mini LED TVs

As we already know, TCL is known primarily for its televisions and other technological devices. The company invests since 2018 on mini LED televisions and they expect to be number 1 in the market in 5 years.

This year, they applied a refresh rate of 144Hz to its premium models of Mini LED. This means that we will get significant improvements in terms of speed, sharpness and fluidity to play. As for TVs as such, they will have 1000 local dimming zones, that will improve shine and shades, which will make it possible to enjoy excellent graphics. It is not yet known when or how much they will come out, however we hope to have more details in this quarter.

An inexpensive laptop

And we move from the strong point of TCL, to an aspect not yet explored by the company: laptops. Within the framework of the convention, they launched their first laptop, the Book 14 Go. This has Windows 11 as an operating system, which runs on a chip Qualcomm Snapdragon. As for other details, its size is 14.1 inches, while the battery life is 12 hours, in addition to having connectivity 4G LTE.

The price of this laptop is expected to be cheap, as it has Snapdragon 7c for Pc Y Chromebooks. And its launch would occur in the second quarter, although there is still nothing confirmed.

Mobile devices

While the launch of the following smartphones will only take place in U.S, they are still important. The TCL 30 XE 5G and the 30 V 5G will be the new Smartphones of the company, which clearly have 5G connectivity. These phones also have technology NXTVISION Enhanced to optimize images.

TCL’s step is not only about smartphones, but also about tablets. The TCL NXTPAPER 10s It will also be on display during CES. This device features a reflective, energy-efficient, paper-like LCD screen. It is designed to protect our eyes, since we can see the screen from any point and it will reduce blue light by more than 50%. If we want to enjoy it in Argentina we will have to wait, since they will be for sale only in China and the United States later this month.

On the other hand, the TCL TAB 8 4G and TCL TAB 10L ideal for learning and entertainment respectively, will also be announced. As if that were not enough, they will also exhibit their new series of tablets for children, the TCL TKEE series, which will include the TCL TKEE MINI, MID and MAX.

Cinema glasses

Another curious point in TCL’s endless product launch is the wearable screen glasses, the TCL NXTWEAR AIR. This glasses come to greatly surpass its predecessors, the NXTWEAR G. The change is in weight, while the previous ones were 130 grams, the NXTWEAR AIR weigh 75 grams. Also has two 1080p Micro OLED panels, which significantly improves the audio and color reproduction.

TCL AI x loT smart home

Finally, we meet the TV TCL Home, which can be activated from a remote control. This allows you to manage both your leisure time and the work of household appliances and smart devices. All this is possible thanks to the application of TCL Home.

