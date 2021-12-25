The new variant of the coronavirus is behind the cancellations that are being suffered at CES 2022 and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is not too far away.

Organizing a big event in these times means making a big bet. The problem with technology fairs is not only in the concentration of people, but also in the number of foreign companies that tend to approach.

The situation will not sound strange to anyone, but in recent days coronavirus infections have been skyrocketing in the new wave that is born above all by the omicron variant. This has caused some of the companies that were to attend CES 2022 in person to report their absence or to opt for an online presentation.

Google and Microsoft have been among the last to join to a list in which you can find names like T-Mobile, Meta, Twitter, Pinterest, AMD, Samsung … And many others that have not yet confirmed his presence despite the fact that it will be held from January 5 to 8.

Presumably at CES 2022 they will be working to offer a hybrid format that is as attractive as possibleAlthough, as in the rest of the planet, there is a certain unknown about how everything will be in a few weeks and if there will be any new limitation on the part of the United States Government itself.

But it is not the only event with these characteristics that we have on the horizon.

MWC 2022 takes place in two months

Making any conjecture about how the situation will be in two months is very complicated and the great technological event of our country It will be held between February 28 and March 3.

These days a large number of parties, congresses, classes and family gatherings are being canceled due to the explosion of coronavirus infections that is being experienced. It is more or less clear that it would be unfeasible to hold the event now, but also it is to be expected that companies will modify their agenda for the next times.

MacBook laptops are synonymous with quality. If you are thinking of buying one, you should know the different options that exist and what to take into account.

Each country is in a different context today and there are still some limitations on travel, plus others that are being imposed right now.

It is impossible to know what will happen and the need to adjust the news calendar the event or the investment that manufacturers and other companies suppose to organize a trip can be key in order to find different ways to participate.

The Mobile World Congress is a great event, but the last two years have already suffered fully from the hit of the coronavirus, so it is to be expected that in 2022 it will not yet be held with total normality. No news is expected at the moment, but the situation with omicron and CES 2022 already makes us look towards February.