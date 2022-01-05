CES 2022: Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 will get 4K HDR, eye-tracking and debut with a Horizon game

Sony opened the doors of CES 2022 with the presentation of PlayStation VR 2 and the announcement of its first two video games.

Within CES 2022, Sony presented to the world PlayStation VR 2, the new generation of virtual reality glasses, which, as we have advanced in recent months, integrate hardware to play at 4K resolution, with advanced motion sensors, haptic vibration and much more.

PlayStation VR 2: know the technical specifications of the new Sony virtual reality glasses

In 2021, Sony had published a statement on the blog of PlayStation with previews in photos of the hardware PlayStation VR 2However, we were far from knowing exactly how powerful the device was. Today, the Japanese company revealed that its new generation of virtual reality glasses presents “A true next-generation experience with high-fidelity imaging, new sensory features and improved tracking, plus a simplified single-cable setup.”

The glasses offer 4K HDR resolution with a 110-degree field of view and improved rendering: it integrates an OLED screen with 2000 × 2040 resolution in each eye and frame rates ranging from 90Hz to 120Hz.

We knew that the controls would integrate haptic vibration, however, in CES 2022, Sony advanced a series of sensory characteristics far more surprising. First of all, the “Headphone feedback”, which is combined with the 3D audio of PS5 (which in turn is enhanced with Press 3D brand) and an innovative “Eye tracking” for players to feel “The elevated pulse of a character in moments of tension, the bustle of objects that pass near the character’s head or the push of a vehicle when the character advances at full speed”.

Regarding eye tracking, it is a feature that, together with the rest of the sensors, makes it possible to eliminate the use of cameras to capture the movement of the player, since the vision in the video game depends on “Your movements and the direction in which you look” that “They are reflected in the game without the need for an external camera”. Sony mention that “A simple glance in a specific direction can create additional input for the character in the game.”

The first titles: Horizon Call of the Mountain and Firesprite

We know that the announcement of the new PlayStation VR 2 It is quite interesting, however, not everything was about hardware, and the company announced the first two video games that will use this technology: Horizon Call of the Mountain (based on Horizon from Guerrilla Games) Y Firesprite. About Horizon Call of the Mountain, we have a first video preview with the protagonist crossing a jungle under the feet of a Longneck. Its creators say that “This story will be told through the eyes of a totally new character. You will also meet Aloy, other familiar faces, and new characters throughout the game. “

