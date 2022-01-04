CES 2022: Samsung to launch ready-to-buy and display NFT TVs

Samsung will launch ready-to-buy and display NFT televisions. We tell you all the details, in this note!

Samsung warmed up the engines CES 2022 with an announcement that could mark a before and after in the commercialization of NFT: this year, the company will launch ready-to-buy televisions and view these elements from the comfort of the living room.

Samsung To Launch NFT-Ready TVs: What Does This Really Mean?

In simple words, NFTs are physical or digital elements that obtain an identifier through the blockchain network to make them unique from other products anywhere in the world. It can be an image, a video or a virtual object within a video game, and its prices vary according to a lot of factors. Now, the commercialization of NFT is commonly done through computers and smartphones, however, Samsung confirmed that it will adapt the menu of its televisions so that users can immerse themselves in the NFT ecosystem without problems.

“With the demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution for today’s fragmented shopping and viewing landscape has never been greater” the company said. “In 2022, Samsung introduces the first NFT browser on the TV screen and Marketplace, an innovative platform that allows you to browse, buy and display your favorite art, all in one place.”

According to Samsung, its 2022 line of televisions will allow the NFTs to be purchased and viewed on the screen, although the most interesting thing is that the calibration options seen on platforms such as Dolby Vision or Netflix so that images are displayed with “The values ​​pre-established by the creator, so that you can have the peace of mind that your work looks impeccable, with an image quality faithful to the original.”

With this news, Samsung took the first step of including NFT technology in hardware such as televisions, and it will be a matter of time (we do not know if a lot or a little) to see if other companies will do the same.

Share it with whoever you want