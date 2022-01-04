Samsung launches a new remote control that will be charged by the energy of the radio frequencies of some object in our home. Know the details, in the note.

Nothing like arriving tired from a day of work and throwing ourselves in front of the TV to see TV. Or at least to use the TV, whether to watch the latest news to listen to music, watch Netflix or look at the Geek Culture Twitch. And the remote always stayed the same as the years went by. Difficult to find, easy to drop and always with battery charging problems …

What Samsung has prepared for us for this year is the radio frequency charge on the remote control Eco Remote to eliminate the use of batteries or USB cables forever. These controls are originally manufactured for televisions Neo QLED that they released last year. In addition, the Eco Remotes are made from 28% recycled polyethylene. The great novelty is that they will use radio frequency that you can take from an internet router, for example, and charge themselves.

However, the most important thing is the implementation of radio frequency charging, as we mentioned, which is going to revolutionize the use of equipment and could replace the batteries in other equipment. Previously the normal charge of the Eco Remote 2021 could be through a photovoltaic panel that makes it possible to charge the device by means of light, either natural or artificial, or the common remotes with rechargeable batteries.

The Eco Remote from 2022 has some differences from its predecessor last year. On the one hand, in this new model we will have an entry button to Disney +. In addition, we will find the most important difference that occurs in its way of charging. The Eco Remote 2022 It can collect alternating energy transmitted by radio frequencies emitted by an appliance in our home, this allows it to be charged without the need for a USB cable.

The environmental impact that Samsung foresees is that 99 million discarded batteries will be able to be avoided every 7 years.

This launch of the Eco Remote 2022 was developed to arrive together with televisions Neo QLED and MicroLed this year. The purpose of these controls is to preserve and protect the environment, as well as to reduce the use of batteries in the controls.

