CES 2022: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is Now Official! And it's great

At last, the wait is over. After several months of uncertainty, Samsung officially announced the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022. It is a high-end device with several similarities to its Galaxy s21 brother, and even with some superior features. Will it be better than the S20 FE? When did you arrive in Argentina? See us alone.

GALAXY S21 FE DATA SHEET Dimensions

Weight

Protection 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm

177g

IP68 (immersion at 1.5 meters up to 30 minutes) Chipset – Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

– Exynos 2100 (5 nm) Screen – Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X, HDR10 +

– Refresh Rate: 120Hz

– Touch sampling rate: 240Hz

– Size: 6.4 ″

– Resolution: FHD +, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio (~ 411 ppi)

– Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Sound Stereo, without 3.5 mm jack. Rear cameras – 12 MP, f / 1.8, 26mm (wide), 1 / 1.76 ″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

– 8 MP, f / 2.4, 76mm (telephoto), 1 / 4.5 ″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

– 12 MP, f / 2.2, 13mm, 123˚ (ultra wide angle), 1 / 3.0 ″, 1.12µm Rear video 4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30 / 60fps Selfie – 32 MP, f / 2.2, 26mm (wide) Selfie video 4K @ 30 / 60fps Colors White, Graphite, Lavender, Olive Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Optical Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor software Android 12 / ONE UI 4.0 Memories (RAM / ROM) 128GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB / 8GB RAM, 256GB / 8GB RAM Battery Li-Ion 4500 mAh / 25W, 15W Wireless Wireless PowerShare Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC Starting price About $ 700.

It is inevitable to compare to this Galaxy S21 FE with its predecessor, the S20 FE, and when one reviews each feature, at first glance, it might seem that it is almost the same equipment, but when going to the fine detail, it is not, since there are big differences.

For starters, it has a more powerful chipset, the Exynos 2100 (which will presumably be the most widely distributed) is far superior to the Exynos 990 and even somewhat superior to the Snapdragon 865, both in terms of processing and GPU. We named both chipsets since in Argentina and other markets, at the beginning, the S20 FE arrived with the Exynos 990 version and then with the SD 865.

At the design level the Galaxy S21 FE it’s more stylish and modern, with lines very similar to the S21 family, being more compact, lighter and thinner than the S20 FE. Both have polycarbonate and aluminum edges.

On the other hand, the screen of the Galaxy s21 FE is superior in technology; has the Dynamic AMOLED 2X (the same one that mounts the Galaxy S20) vs the Super AMOLED of the S20 FE, reaching a 1200 nits peak brightness. In addition, it has a much higher protection, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus vs the Corning Gorilla 3 of the S20 FE.

Regarding the audio, we have seen according to the analysis of colleagues, that this S21 FE sounds louder and clearer than the S20 FE, although we will leave it as a hypothesis, at least until we test it personally.

At the connectivity level, the Galaxy S21 FE has the latest version of Bluetooth 5.2 while the S20 FE brought the 5.0. Besides the Galaxy S21 FE has 5G in all its versions, while the S20 FE only had 5G in a few markets, and at least here in Argentina it arrived without this feature.

And refering to cameras? well here yes, there are no differences in terms of Harwarde, but having better processing, it is possible to improve the photos with a better processor by Samsung.

The reader might wonder, and against s21? A priori, there are subtle differences in construction and materials; Also on the screen, since the S21 is somewhat brighter and slightly better technically and in cameras, the S21 being better in general, except for the telephoto lens, where the S21 FE would win. At the request of the S21 FE, we can say that it exceeds it in battery with 4500 mAh against 4000 mAh of the S21.

The only point that we really did not like, is in terms of what it brings in the box. Just a cable, but no charger, no headphones, no case. Something in which the S20 FE beats him by a landslide.

Regarding the arrival in Argentina, it is estimated that we could acquire it in the best of cases at the end of January, but it could take a few more weeks.

In conclusion, what do we think about this new Samsung team? We believe that it is a little late, and that it may be somewhat inflated in price to compete against other brand-name equipment that offer similar features at lower prices. But we also believe that it is a very round, complete and balanced team, better than the S20 FE, and that it fulfills everything that can be expected from a high-end team that surely will not disappoint anyone.

