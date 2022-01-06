The gamer company, Razer, surprised more than one with its first modifiable desk capable of supporting up to 13 separate modules, Project Sophia, and with the Enki Pro HyperSense chair that will allow users to experience a new dimension of immersion in video games. Find out more here!

Razer, the well-known brand of accessories for gamers, presented several novelties in the CES 2022. Two of them are Project Sophia, the first desktop gaming on the market, and a new advanced gaming chair, Enki Pro HyperSense, which is hyper sensitive and provides a high fidelity haptic response.

Let’s start with the cool and novel desktop Project Sophia, which is a solution for users when it comes to quickly reconfiguring their workspace, whether to check emails, Word documents, destroy enemies in games or even devastate Twitch with your team while doing stream.

With a modular and highly adaptable design, Project Sophia it is based on a modifiable desktop capable of supporting up to 13 separate modules for an unparalleled level of customization. This allows each section to be configured with a number of specific components for each task, such as secondary displays, system monitoring tools, touchscreen hotkey panels, pen tablets and audio mixing units, or even sound cards. external captures, so user settings can be adjusted in seconds for specific situations.

The modules have been designed for all types of users. Creators can incorporate touch screen digitizers, tablets, and creative tools to optimize hotkeys and macros, while creators gamers they can focus on modules for high-fidelity audio and stunning visual performance by adding a THX Surround sound system and a high-refresh rate monitor.

“Project Sophia it’s our futuristic vision of a multipurpose gaming and workspace setup that meets the different needs of users across a wide variety of PC configurations, and replaces the need to switch workspace for each individual task. ” commented Richard Hashim, VP of Development at Razer. “The interchangeable modular system allows users to quickly reconfigure their desk with almost infinite flexibility, adapting Project Sophia not only to the task in question, but also to the particular preferences of the user. This is the future of play and work areas”.

For further immersion and customization, the desk is clad in the brand’s typical LED lighting that can be synced with the ecosystem Razer Chroma RGB. In addition, it comes equipped with a next-generation OLED screen that has self-illuminated pixels and the latest technologies to guarantee a brighter and sharper image and thus have the best visual experience in 65 ”.

Inside of Sophia project you will find a custom printed circuit board, equipped with the latest processor Intel and the GPU of NVIDIA to handle the most resource intensive tasks. To make the most of your desk space, it is all stored in a slim chassis that magnetically snaps under the glass tabletop, and can just as easily be removed to install new updates.

On the other hand, Razer also presented the Enki Pro HyperSense, a chair gaming Advanced that has a high fidelity haptic system, allowing users to experience a new dimension of immersion in video games. Based on the design of the chair Enki Pro, the Enki Pro HyperSense features a haptic feedback unit developed with D-BOX, to provide authentic and realistic feedback when enjoying gaming sessions, as well as integrates a Chroma RGB headrest that allows users to personalize their chair when they are using it.

The new chair has native support for over 2,200 games (such as F1 2021, Forza Horizon 5 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla), movies and music titles. Even games that are not directly supported by the software can be enjoyed with haptic feedback via Direct Input Haptics, where the joystick, keyboard, and mouse inputs will generate physical feedback as they are used.

Haptic feedback isn’t just limited to gaming. Media consumption is also benefited by an additional layer of immersion, as many of the media platforms streaming most popular are automatically supported. Viewers and listeners will enjoy greater depth and engagement, as music, sound effects, and soundtracks can be felt as well as heard.

The Enki Pro HyperSense It has an advanced haptic motor developed to simulate a series of vibrations, textures and movements. With 65,000 haptic variations it has the tactile feedback of +/- 1 G-Force and the seat can be tilted vertically 1.5 ″ back. Real-time synchronization ensures that all feedback is delivered immediately, with a response capacity of up to 5 ms.

The gaming chair optimizes points of contact with the body through a 22 ″ ultra-wide seat base, 100-degree shoulder arches, and built-in lumbar arch, providing optimal weight distribution and an ideal base for a full integration of HyperSense.

Razer It still did not announce a launch date or the cost of either product. gaming, but it seems that these novelties excite and excite more than one.

