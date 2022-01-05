Oral-B presents the new iO10 model, the world’s smartest electric toothbrush, as well as two other new models. All the info, in the note.

When it seemed that nothing could surprise us, the world of technological advances once again did its thing, this time at CES 2022. On this occasion, the prestigious brand of dental hygiene, Oral-B, launched its new electric toothbrush, the smartest on the market. We refer to iO10.

Previously we already had some great launches by Oral-B, however, from the brand they assure that they created the “Definitive Oral Health Coach”. The iO10 arrives to replace its predecessor, the iO Series 9.

Previously, with the iO Series 9, you needed to be aware of the application in the Smartphone to know which area we washed the most or how we pressed our teeth. Now, with the iO10, all those problems are put aside, since we will not depend on a app.

In the case of pressure to the teeth, this brush has a warning light that will be activated in case of cleaning very strongly. In addition, this product has a digital timer that indicates the time in which we should wash. Finally, the iO10 offers us a ring of lights that will be activated as we clean the 6 areas of our mouth.

The price of the product is still a mystery. However, you can always join the long list that awaits the launch of the brush through this link. Of course, we warn you that it is surely the most expensive brush of the brand.

If what you are looking for is to take care of your pocket before anything else, Oral-B also thought of you. The company launched the iO4 and iO5, which are reduced versions of the iO model. Both brushes have built-in smart pressure sensor and rotating head like iO10 model. The difference is that the iO4 only has four brushing modes, although it does not have a digital screen either. For its part, the iO5 has 5 modes and access to the artificial intelligence of the brush along with the information through the app.

