CES 2022: Nvidia introduced the new RTX 3050, RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 Ti for laptops and pushed esports to 1440p

Start the CES 2022 and one of the first technology companies to hit the ground running was Nvidia, which announced the new graphics RTX 3050 and it opened the doors to esports with 1440p resolution with 144 FPS.

RTX 3050: all the details of the new video cards from Nvidia for 2022

The new one RTX 3050 is based on the Ampere architecture of Nvidia and offers an accessible input for all users looking to venture into gaming with demanding visuals, but without spending too much on video cards: its price is $ 250 dollars and allows access to ray tracing with 60 FPS and 1080p resolution, and it has 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. Of course, it also supports DLSS, an AI image scaling feature that improves the resolution of games without sacrificing GPU power. It will launch on January 27 in all retailers of Nvidia.

Esports ditch 1080p to dive into 1440p with 144 FPS

One of the most prominent ads in Nvidia at the gates of CES 2022 is that their new video cards will support 1440p resolution with 144 FPS in competitive video games, and although it seems somewhat outdated information considering that many players play with more than 500 FPS in titles such as CS GO or ValorantThese are cases in which resolution is usually sacrificed and the 1080p that has been with us for years is maintained. The idea of Nvidia is that esports players can play at a resolution higher than 1080p to have more details on the screen and obtain, at the same time, a good frame rate, in this case, they ensure 144 FPS.

With this news, the company presented four monitors ready to support the new resolution standards in esports: Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN with frequency of 360Hz, AOC AG274QGM AGON Pro Mini LED, MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED and the ViewSonic XG272G-2K Mini LED, all three with a screen refresh rate of 300Hz.

On the other hand, Nvidia announced the launch of RTX 3080 Ti for laptops with 16 GB GDDR6 and RTX 3070 Ti, capable of displaying 100 frames per second with 1440p resolution depending on the brand. The prices are $ 2499 and $ 1499 respectively.

The most impressive of the new line of RTX GPUs appears with the RTX 3090 Ti, which integrates 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X into VRAM – a total of 40 TFLOPS versus 36 TFLOPS for RTX 3090. Nvidia ensures that this graph will reach a 7.7% higher performance in video games with 4K resolution. To date, it is the most powerful GPU of the brand.

Its launch will be from February 1, although the company also announced that 160 laptops with GPUs with Ampere architecture, second-generation RT cores for ray tracing and third-generation Tensor cores for DLSS and AI will arrive soon.

