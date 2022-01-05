Although it sounds strange, thanks to Kohler it is now possible not to have to go to your shower or bathtub to fill it. We tell you all the info Here!

The company Kohler he had been talking about his technology for several years PerfectFill, but they never seemed to intend to sell it to the public until now in the CES 2022. The company announced that during the event you will be able to buy the technology PerfectFill, which is a device that allows you to fill the bathtub just by telling it to do so. The technology works like Alexa or Google, so you just have to ask him to fill the bathtub and he does.

But this is not all. The PerfectFill consists of a drain kit and one digital valve that together work to bring the bath to the user’s preferred temperature and depth. This means there is no need to worry about the bathtub overflowing, since the PerfectFill avoids it.

There are two ways to control this digital valve. On the one hand, you can from the application Kohler Konnect, and on the other you can simply with your voice. And you also have the option to schedule up to 10 hours of different bathrooms, so that everyone in the house can bathe when they prefer.

But PerfectFill It not only fills bathtubs but empties them too, and this can be done with both the app and your voice. And if we talk about prices, the device has a fairly high value. The cheapest option is to buy the device alone, which costs $ 2,700 dollars, although this does not ensure that your bathtub is compatible with the PerfectFill. Another downside is that installation must be done by a professional.

Another device that will be able to be purchased during the CES 2022 is he Stillness Bath that the company presented at the CES from last year. This bathing experience has a starting value of $ 8,000 dollars and has the technology PerfectFill in a smart bathtub that combines water, light, mist and aroma to create a “Home spa experience”.

For now, all of these devices are only available to purchase from the CES 2022. But according to Kohler, during the 2022 you can buy everything they bring to the event. Anyway, in Argentina you cannot get the proposals of Kohler, for the moment.

