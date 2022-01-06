John Deere, one of the largest agricultural companies in the world, presented its new autonomous tractor. We tell you how it works, here.

With the early days of the CES 2022 On the way, the different companies take the opportunity to present their most revolutionary products. From mini leds, smartphones and tablets, even the world’s smartest toothbrush, come together in this exhibition. One of those who was not far behind was the agricultural manufacturer John deere, who introduced his first autonomous tractor worthy of a science fiction movie.

This new autonomous model will be activated by means of a smartphone, where we can order it to go through the crops while we monitor it by its cameras and sensors. The cool thing is that instead of being a machine, the new automated features are a kit that can be added to existing tractors.

John Deere is one of the largest agricultural technology production companies in the world, and while it is not the first autonomous tractor out there, you always have to keep in mind the products of this company. This new kit features 6 pairs of stereo cameras to monitor your environment to avoid damage and collisions.

Regarding what will be its launch, although there is no date, the company still does not know if they will fully dedicate themselves to selling it. What John Deere raises is that instead of selling, they are thinking of a lease or subscription model, although it is not final yet. Without going any further, in previous statements, the company assured that they will sell between 12 and 20 products. Once the kit is sold, it can be adapted to a 8R tractor in about 1 day.

What John Deere still has not fixed is the aspect of accidents, which are increasingly common in agriculture. The average number of accidents in the agricultural sector shows that most are caused by being hit by a vehicle. However, let’s hope that the tractor environment learning system can reduce this fatal statistic.

