Intel presented some interesting previews at CES 2022 and we tell you everything you need to know In this note!

We are just a few hours from the CES 2022 and Intel featured some pretty cool previews. On the one hand, it showed what comes with Mobileye, the company’s subsidiary that develops autonomous cars and advanced driver assistance systems. Also, it advanced the new generation of Intel Core and the devices that will have Intel Arc, your new video cards.

Mobileye announced that they already work in a new system on chip (SoC) designed exclusively for autonomous vehicles. This system is the EyeQ Ultra and does the work of 10 SoC from Eyeq in a single component. The system was designed to deliver optimal power performance from a fully autonomous vehicle.

Within the framework of this conference, the executive director of Volkswagen announced that the company will apply advanced mapping technology Mobileye in driver assistance functions for brands VW, Škoda and Seat. The executive director of Ford, Jim Farley, He also spoke about expanding the relationship between Mobileye Y Ford, and commented that increasingly advanced driver assistance solutions are being created thanks to the collaboration with the subsidiary of Intel.

But that is not all. Mobileye He also spoke about the brand’s news Geely Zeekr. This is an autonomous vehicle that is expected to start production in 2023.

Intel Core 12gen

Processors Also Announced 12th Gen Intel Core H-series. This new processor was created from Intel compute node 7 with the world’s first performance hybrid design Intel, the H series. Its flagship product is the well-known i9-12900HK, which offers gamers up to a 40% more performance for high-end gaming experiences. The processor also offers up to 28% more speed in game stream, compared to the previous processor the i9-11980HK that we reviewed in CulturaGeek.

Intel also released more than 20 devices new that will operate with the series 12th Gen Intel Core H series. And more than 100 devices in total with partners like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI and Razer. In addition, a new ultra-portable mobile processor was shown, the P series product line, which will provide performance levels for customers of thin and light laptops.

Intel Arc Video Boards

And finally, Intel ushered in a new era in the video card market by announcing the shipment of graphics Intel Arc to the clients of the SoC, the graphics Intel Arc A series. This was the first look at the limited edition card designed by the company. Arc A series is the incursion of Intel in the discrete graphics market and offers new options for the industry, including many exclusive graphics platforms from Intel.

This is an exciting time for all gamers and content creators around the world as Intel announced more than 50 new designs of mobile and desktop devices for clients of the Arc series A. Within these designs are Acer, ASUS, Clevo, Dell, Gigavyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI and NEC. The products of the Intel Arc A series will offer advanced industry-leading features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing, technology Xand Scaled Super Sampling Driven by Artificial Intelligence (XandSS) and Intel Deep Link Technology.

“Alchemist is a totally new product developed from scratch that Intel has been working on for 4 years. The discrete video cards developed have a scalable architecture that is going to be highly competitive in the gaming segment and aim to provide an outstanding experience. We are very satisfied with its development and we can ensure that this new player will represent a great business opportunity and open the market for more product options that meet the needs of the most demanding users “ – Germán Loureiro, Technical Sales Specialist for LAR.

Intel also announced the momentum of the partners ISV with its scaling technology XandAI-powered SS. This technology is currently used in various games, such as the Death Stranding Director’s Cut by Kojima Productions, which also includes hybrid core optimizations for processors 12th Generation Intel Core.

The adoption of XandH.H by video game studios continues to grow, some of the most committed to this technology are: 505 Games, Codemasters, EXOR Studios, Fishlabs, Hashbane, IOI, Illfonic, Kojima Productions, Massive Work Studio, PUBG Studios, Techland, Ubisoft, and Wonder People.

The technology Deep link from Intel harnesses the full power of the platform to further accelerate a wide range of key workloads when combined with a processor Intel Core compatible. It also extends the years of leadership of the Intel by leveraging multiple processing engines, a common software framework, and the company’s platform expertise to bring new capabilities and better performance to Pc with graphics Intel Arc Y Intel Core CPU compatible.

These are the news that it presented Intel at CES 2022. To learn more about the event, or about Intel in general, we recommend that be aware of our page and our networks, where we are going to cover the event.

Share it with whoever you want