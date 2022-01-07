CES 2022: from folding tablet to laptop, Asus introduced the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Asus participated in CES 2022 and presented the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED and a folding tablet that comes with a keyboard included with up to six different modes of use. Find out all the details in this note!

Within the framework of CES 2022, the Taiwanese electronic brand, Asus, presented Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, the first foldable tablet that can also be used as a laptop. With a 17-inch OLED screen, the new product is designed to work in six different modes, which play with the folding screen and the use (or not) of the keyboard. The Taiwanese brand claims that, to ensure its durability, this device was tested in cycles of more than 30,000 openings and closings.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is equipped with a Pantone-validated touch screen that complies with the VESA Display HDR 500 True Black standard, and also has Dolby Vision technology. On the other hand, the screen of this ASUS device has a response time of 0.2 milliseconds and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Regarding the size, when we open it we see a 17.3-inch display with a 2.5K OLED resolution (2560 x 1920), a 4: 3 aspect ratio, 1,000,000: 1 contrast and DCI-color gamut. 100 percent P3. Once folded, the size changes to 12.5 inches with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 and an aspect ratio of 3: 2.

The device features an aluminum body, a reflective glass back, while the bottom design, along with the trackpad, It is made of leather to avoid fingerprints. If we talk about portability, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED It is 11.7 mm thick when it is unfolded, but when it is folded, it becomes 31.9 mm thick. Its weight is 1.6 kg, but when adding the keyboard, it rises to 1.99 kg.

On the other hand, this ASUS folding tablet comes with a Bluetooth keyboard with a touchpad. If you prefer to use the keyboard, you have two options: partially fold the screen and put the keyboard in the lower half making it a 12.5-inch Full HD laptop. It can also be used with the 17.3-inch screen displayed, that is, tablet mode, or move the keyboard away, as if it were a desktop computer. But there are many more options for use, get to know them:

Laptop ‘On Screen’: 12.5 inches + virtual panel. Laptop mode: 12.5 inch + wireless keyboard PC mode: 17.3-inch full diagonal + wireless keyboard Tablet: 17.3-inch full diagonal Book mode: 17.3-inch full diagonal, slightly folded Extended mode: panel split into two 12.5-inch panels

By last, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED It has an Intel Core i7-1250U processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD Gen 4. It has WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a Harman Kardon four-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system and a 75 Wh battery. It has Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, a combined 3.5mm Jack connector and a front light sensor to automatically adjust the color and temperature of the screen.

Asus He still did not give information on the price or availability of his new folding tablet, however, he hopes that the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED hit the markets in mid-2022.

Share it with whoever you want