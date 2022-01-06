CES 2022: AMD, Nvidia and Intel's biggest announcements for PC gaming

CES 2022 left huge news for fans of the world of video games. Here’s what Nvidia, AMD, and Intel announced at the popular tech fair!

CES 2022 opened its doors, but fans of the world of videogames had announcements in advance: we tell you which were the most important announcements of Intel, AMD Y Nvidia at the most important technology fair in the world.

AMD: announcements of new Ryzen CPUs and 6000 series graphics

Like all years, AMD surprised us with its new line of processors Ryzen. This time, they exposed the 6000 series with RDNA 2 as the main attraction, a change in architecture that is on par with the technologies available in the processors of Playstation 5 Y Xbox Series X | S, for example. According to the company, this will allow to achieve a performance twice better than the Ryzen 5000.

On the other hand, the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D that promises to turn around the performance of the latest processors, even the powerful Ryzen 9 5900X. It is a chip developed for video games that incorporates stacked memory technology to considerably increase the cache memory, for example, from 32 MB seen in the Ryzen 7 5800X to 96 MB in the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The Ryzen 7000, with the new AM5 socket, Zen 4 architecture and support for DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 memory. The power will reach a speed of 5Ghz, although there will be more technical details throughout the year.

And what about GPUs? Obviously there are no ads for AMD not to mention graphics. In this section, the technology company introduced the RX 6000S series that aims to improve performance in lightweight and ultra-thin notebooks with an improvement in efficiency and design, while the RX 6000M series for notebooks focus on being as fast as possible and present the best possible performance in video games from laptops. As for desktop GPUs, the RX 6850M XT stands out with TGP of 165W, 12 GB GDDR6 and 18 Gbps of memory speed, in addition to a low cost version with the RX 6500 XT with 4 GB GDDR6 and Navi 24 XT GPU at 6 nm.

There was also talk of Radeon Super Sampling (RSR), the technology of AMD to compete to rescue images of Nvidia with GPUs Radeon and that promises to improve video game performance without sacrificing hardware power.

Nvidia It is also one of the main technology companies in videogames, and its passage through CES 2022 did not leave any gamer indifferent. The new one RTX 3050 Based on the Ampere architecture it offers an accessible entry for gamers, with a price of $ 250 dollars and specifications that promise games at 60 FPS with 1080p resolution and ray tracing: it has 8 GB of GDDR6 memory and is compatible with DLSS technology.

However, what stole all eyes is the announcement of the new RTX 3090 Ti, the most powerful GPU in Nvidia to date, with 24 GB GDDR6X at 21 Gbps in VRAM, a total of 40 TFLOPS that improves performance by 7.7% with 4K resolution compared to the latest motherboards of the brand. The RTX 3080 Ti Y 3070 Ti with prices of $ 2499 and $ 1499 dollars respectively.

Intel: Intel Arc, Alder Lake and product news from the well-known technology brand

As soon as Intel, their announcements revolved around the new processors Alder lake 12th generation, many of them without a hybrid architecture. There were a total of 22 processors, although only six of them focused on the performance core and energy efficiency core, a low number compared to the 2021 models. The variants highlighted Intel Core i9-12900 that have lower power requirements: with 65 W in the Core i9-12900F and a few 35 W in the Core i9-12900T compared to 125 W of the Core i9-12900K.

Outside of the K-series of 12th generation processors, the highlight was the Core i5-12400F. Motherboard chipsets were also introduced H670, B660 Y H610, and one thing to keep in mind is that the company blocked overclocking on all three models.

Share it with whoever you want