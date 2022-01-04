Samsung surprised everyone by presenting the first 240HZ 4k gaming monitor a few days before CES 2022. Read all the info In this note!

We are just a few days away from CES 2022, but the companies participating in the event continue to give a couple of previews of what they will present, such as Samsung. The company surprised many with the First 240Hz 4k gamer monitor.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is the new curved monitor from 16: 9 of the company, who specified that we will be able to see more of a new member of the family during the CES 2022. The G8 arrives after Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, and keeps the same 1000R intense curve but in a smaller panel of 32 inches.

Most curved monitors are at least 1500R, which is quite a difference when using it in person. The G8 also uses the same technology Quantum Mini LED that he G9, which gives an impressive shine of up to 2,000 nits that works with what Samsung named “Quantum HDR 2000”.

The company claims that this combined with the way brightness is controlled gives the screen a fixed contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1 highest in the industry, and provides more detail and blacker blacks. But… What’s new about this monitor?

The Odyssey Neo G8 it’s a monitor 4k that supports a refresh rate of 240Hz at that resolution and a response time of 1ms. Samsung states that this is the first on the market to be able to do so. The G9 I only had a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 or better known as “QHD Plus”. On the other hand the G8 has a resolution 4k with 3,840 x 2,160.

The monitor supports the FreeSync Premium Pro from AMD as well as the GSync from Nvidia, which was expected of a monitor gamer that surely has a quite high price. Regarding the ports, the monitor has a Display Port 1.4 Y two HDMI 2.1. The G8 also has some Led quite interesting that they capture the colors of the screen and match the monitor with them.

In addition, the monitor also automatically detects sources and can switch between them. By the specifications that Samsung revealed by now, it looks like the Odyssey Neo G8 It is going to be a pretty interesting monitor for gamers. What is not yet known is what the price of the G8, but it is expected that Samsung reveal it in the CES 2022.

Share it with whoever you want