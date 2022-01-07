CES 2022: a car that changes color at the push of a button – this is the BMW iX Flow

BMW iX Flow is a vehicle capable of changing its body color at the push of a button from the inside.

Bmw said present in CES 2022 and presented the BMW iX Flow with E Ink, the world’s first vehicle capable of changing its exterior color with “Just touch a button.”

To achieve the color changes, Bmw works with digitization technology to “Also adapt the exterior of a vehicle to different situations and individual wishes”, so that the external surface of the car can vary its hue according to “The driver’s directions”. Color changes are made possible by a specially developed body wrap that adapts to the environment with stimulations via electrical signals. According Bmw, “when [la carrocería] is stimulated by electrical signals, electrophoretic technology brings different color pigments to the surface, making the surface adopt the desired coloration ”.

Frank Weber, member of the Board of Directors of BMW AG for development ensures that in the future we will see a fusion of what “Real and virtual”, and real-time body color changes are just one example of that. “In the future, digital experiences will not only take place on screens. The real and the virtual will merge more and more. With the BMW IX Flow, we are bringing the car body to life “ He said. “It is an advanced research and design project and a great example of the vision for the future that BMW is known for.” commented on his side Adrian van hooydonk, director of BMW Group Design.

The company did not announce a date for the market to be released. BMW iX Flow.

