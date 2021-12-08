The company, which distributes the popular Corona beer and other Grupo Modelo brands in the United States, was building a factory in the northern city of Mexicali, but a controversial local popular consultation promoted by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, halted its plans in March of last year.

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that Constellation Brands and the president are expected to announce the new work as soon as this week, which would involve an investment of 1.3 billion dollars, compared to 1.4 billion for the canceled work.

However, Riley Blevins, a spokesperson for Constellation Brands, explained that in recent months the firm has been working with local officials on the long-term needs for beer production in southeastern Mexico, where water is widely available.

“The discussions have been productive and are continuing,” Blevins replied in an email to a Reuters inquiry about what was said by the sources.

In May, the Mexican president already anticipated that the government had reached an agreement for the US brewery to build a plant in the southeast of the country, after the controversial cancellation, justified by the alleged water shortage in the Mexicali area.