Certified pre-owned are gaining popularity even in luxury brands like Rolls-Royce

Gradually, the number of high-net-worth customers is increasing, opting for a luxury used car to get it faster, without the hefty depreciation discount being a main cause. It is even a way to retain new customers.

Manufacturers have a stock of used vehicles in their dealer networks, they may have come from management, leasing that have been finalized, or that a customer delivers it as part of the payment for another model. To that stock you can give a value added on other used cars in the hands of independent sellers.

Here comes the concept of used certified. With the full knowledge of the vehicle that is assumed by the manufacturer or brand, numerous control points are reviewed (more than a hundred sometimes), what has to be changed is changed with an original spare part, and they are put on sale pristine and impeccable, with extra warranty and even roadside assistance.

This phenomenon is not exclusive to generalist or Premium brands, we can also find it in the most exclusive and expensive brandsSee Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Aston Martin … Each one has a division specialized in leaving used cars like new and giving them another new life in other hands.

Although luxury brands have not suffered the impact of the microchip crisis with the same intensity, since their production volumes are low, they are appreciating that there is a additional demand than expected by clients with high purchasing power. Some cannot cope.

This translates into waiting times that can exceed half a year, being something already uncomfortable when someone leaves more than 200,000 or 300,000 euros in a car. For those who have not been able to “skip the line” with a generous signal at the right time, there are always the certified pre-owned ones.

Take this data as an example, Rolls-Royce has gone from selling one in three cars in its certified used program (Provenance) to just the other way around, two used for each new. Here the “for now” factor comes into play, rather than “I totally want it to my liking.” Be careful, they are not incompatible.

Suppose we fell in love with a 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupé, with only 13,000 kilometers, and a tempting price of 329,900 Swiss francs. They are slightly more than 300,000 euros and you have to add the taxes and procedures to bring it from Switzerland, but a new one would be much, but much more expensive (with the same options, understand).

And once acquired, Do you have to settle for how it is in terms of interiors or tires? Not necessarily, everything can be discussed with the artisans of the program “Bespoke” (personalized), being able to have a used car that no one who has had another owner before will distinguish. That is the beauty of all this.

Outside the circle of certified used there are models that, given the impossibility of having a new one for now, you can find more expensive used cars than new ones on the market. Typical supply and demand problem. An example is the McLaren 765LT, in the United States you can already see the used ones 40% more expensive than the new ones. In official networks this does not happen.

Discounting these market distortions caused by supply problems and high point demands, the idea of ​​a luxury certified pre-owned is no small feat. The depreciations they can experience are brutal in less than five years, in some cases half the price. The saving of 50% on a rate of – let’s put – 300,000 euros is a strong figure.

High-end market analysts have determined that their traditional clientele, as a result of the pandemic, socialize less and are less busy, so they have more time, may have more money – things of inequality – and want a very expensive treat for that of which you only live once.

Secondly, we must discard the idea that used certificates are a “I want and I can not”. There are customers who thus access luxury brands, buying a model at a reduced price, and end up buying a new one later on. That it is not a problem of budget or of wanting to “save.” For someone of the middle class, used or not, they are still very expensive.

Being low-volume brands, it is not that there is a huge stock of vehicles to choose from. An opportunity may even appear, such as a 2009 Bentley Arnage T with about 27,000 kilometers and less than 60,000 pounds. It is still a luxury car at a premium price, and with that mileage it will still be ‘like new’.

That’s another we almost always talk about cars that have very low mileageThey have been exquisitely cared for and usually have the maintenance books perfectly filled out. There are hardly any “brown” cars at the top of the pyramid. And above all guaranteed, and available quickly, where do you have to sign up to have one?

This business, that of certified pre-owned, is proving to be an excellent idea from the humblest to the most ostentatious brands. In addition, in the specific case of luxury cars, they have a very high life expectancy, they rarely step on a scrapyard if it is not by accident, fire or similar catastrophe …