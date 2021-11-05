FromTodoCorazón.mx.- The Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), through the Health Regulations Directorate and specialists in charge of the RESISSSTE Brain Program, organized the “First National Walk GIVE IT TO Stroke”, In the commemorative framework of the World Stroke Day 2021. Hundreds of beneficiaries and residents of communities throughout the country participated in it.

The Regulatory Health Director, Ramiro López Elizalde, stressed that this walk is a new strategy of the Preventive Health Model, promoted by the general director, Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, with the aim of raising awareness in the population to identify the alarm symptoms of stroke or cerebrovascular attack, one of the main causes of disability, dementia and mortality in Mexico.

In this regard, the national coordinator of the RESISSSTE Cerebro Program, Sweet Bonifacio, who is a specialist in neurological endovascular therapy, stated: “If the blocked artery can be revascularized in the next 6 hours after the infarction, neuronal death slows down, which is why it is so important to inform the population on this issue so that they can identify warning signs and go to the emergency services.“

Through the mnemonics DALE, the protesters carried banners to publicize the signs of cerebrovascular attack: with the D, the facial weakness; the A to indicate that loosen an arm or leg; the L refers to stuck tongue and trouble speaking; and with the E they make a call to get into action going to the emergency services of the nearest hospital to receive treatment and stop the death of neurons.

“If any person shows one or more of these signs, they should go immediately to the emergency services of general and regional hospitals and if required, in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, the ISSSTE beneficiaries may be referred from these units to the National Medical Center ’20 de Noviembre ‘to receive treatment with hemodynamics”, Explained the specialist.

Dr. Dulce Bonifacio indicated that for two years the doctor Felipe Padilla of the Hospital of the ISSSTE of Querétaro proposed that, to raise awareness of the symptoms of cerebral infarction, people should walk with one foot, one hand and one eye or head covered to raise awareness about the consequences of the disease.

He explained that “A stroke occurs when an artery in the brain becomes occluded, preventing normal blood flow. then, when there is a cerebral infarction in a matter of minutes the neurons begin to die progressively and consequently some brain functions are lost, for this reason the insistence to attend to it in a timely manner and as soon as possible.“

The specialist concluded that according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cerebrovascular disease is classified as the second cause of global death and in Mexico it is the fourth cause of death, the first cause of disability in adults and the second cause of dementia.

