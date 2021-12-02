But not everything remains in effects at the level of the collaborators and the dismissals to which they were (or are) exposed. Reiterating that one of the main priorities is to maintain employment, however contrasting it may seem, at this moment the wave called the “Great Resignation” is taking place, which I could also name the “Rotation” wave. Let me explain, dear reader.

Recently, the recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles presented a study indicating that the turnover of CEOs rose in the first half of this year as companies turned to the search for new talent to circulate through the aftermath that the pandemic is leaving.

We could say ironically “until someone thought of CEOs.” As well as millions of collaborators, the findings of this study indicate that the top executives of organizations are not immune to the exhaustion that the pandemic has brought.

According to Heidrick & Struggles, most companies have tried to keep their leaders in place all of the past year with the intention of closing ranks and meeting the challenges of the pandemic, but as the pandemic began to recede, very probably with the help of vaccination, organizations felt stable enough to find new managers to recruit and replace old ones. Alerts were raised at the managerial level.

And, on the other hand, stressed CEOs looked for new airs, a new career change. Although, due to the pandemic, the trips of the CEOs were greatly reduced, a common activity on their agendas, which helped them preserve energy, communicating “virtually” was also exhausting for them. As happened to many collaborators at any level of the organization chart.

Just as the recruitment and selection processes of personnel in companies have become more relevant, it has also been to find candidates for senior management positions.

One positive thing to note about all this is that, according to the same study, nearly two-thirds of new CEOs were internal candidates, compared with nearly more than half during the same period last year. More growth and development opportunities for internal talent.