CEO who laid off 900 Zoom employees “takes a break”

The US company that divested 900 employees in less than two minutes via videoconference on Zoom is suffering the consequences.

In a few days, three top managers resigned, it is the focus of a series of audits and the CEO who fired the workers decided to “step aside” for a while.

Last week, a drastic decision by Better.com’s human resources department was revealed that traveled the world: the CEO laid off 900 employees in a few minutes via Zoom.

Beyond the legal or not of the measure, the truth is that it was highly criticized for the way in which the CEO, Vishal Garg, carried it out.

Better.com is a fintech that specializes in mortgages in the US.

Garg reacted after the viralization of the video in which it is seen how he fired employees. He did so by giving an interview on Fortune to argue his decision and by publishing a letter apologizing in the Blog of the company.

However, the problems did not end there: three top managers resigned, and now the CEO decided to step aside and walk away “for a while” from the company. It will be “a break”, according to an internal email to which he had access Vice.

What is not explained is whether the decision was on Garg’s personal initiative or a Better.com board directive.

On the other hand, according to Protocol, Better.com opened the company to an external audit that will analyze the culture of the firm and the forms of leadership.

“If you are on this call, you are part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off,” the CEO had pointed out at the time when he was laying off en masse the 900 Zoom employees.

One of the most questioned points of the company measure, in addition to the “remote modality” of the layoffs, is the fact that it is close to Christmas and New Years, dates on which family expenses grow and that is when they are most they need a monthly salary.

In the letter of apology he posted on the Better.com blog, Garg said: “I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week. He has not shown respect and appreciation for those affected and for their contributions to Better.com. I made the decision, but I made a big mistake in execution. I embarrassed them, ”he said.

In addition, he said he felt “very sorry” and committed to “learning from this situation.”

The company had been preparing to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the so-called “SPAC”, after receiving a cash injection of US $ 750 million from Aurora Acquisition Corp and SoftBank. But the layoffs crisis delayed the merger.