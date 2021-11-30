Jack Dorsey, one of the founders of Twitter, has resigned as CEO of his own company after more than 10 years at the helm. The American businessman, who continues as the head of Square and will be part of the board of directors of Twitter – at least, see you next year-, it was not long before he announced his replacement: Parag Agrawal, an Indian engineer, such as Sundar Pichai (Google), Satya Nadella (Microsoft) and others CEOs of large technology companies, who have been part of the company for more than a decade.

Parag Agrawal, is not a well-known figure among Twitter users. Unlike Dorsey, the company’s top manager used to be shady when announcing features or chatting with platform users. Nevertheless, has played a fundamental role within the company, both in his career as a member of the software team, and in his position as director of technology, a position he held since 2017 and until a few hours ago.

Before hitting Twitter, Parag Agrawal earned a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University. He also worked in companies related to the technology sector. Between them, Microsoft, AT&T Lab and Yahoo!. But his most important functions, and those that have led him to be one of the greatest managers, were within Twitter itself.

The 37-year-old engineer joined Twitter in 2011. For the first few years he was part of the software team, where he was recognized as a ‘Twitter Distinguished Engineer’ for his work to increase Twitter’s audience and improve advertising systems. of the social network. Six years later, in 2017, those efforts made was appointed chief technology officer.

Parag Agrawal joined Twitter 10 years ago, when the company barely had 1,000 employees

During his years as CTO, Agrawal has focused on improving the Twitter machine learning system and, in particular, in solving the bias in the algorithm systems of the social network, which were often racist or prioritized right-wing content. In fact, one of the most important tasks of Parag Agrawal was to detail and solve the problem with the algorithm’s image cropping, which favored white people over those with darker skin tones. “We are aware of our responsibility, and we want to work so that everyone easily understands how our systems work.” Agrawal highlighted in a post on the Twitter blog.

Parag Agrawal has also been an important figure in the security arena. In 2018, the manager confirmed a bug in the encryption of user passwords, which were exposed in an internal registry. After the solution of the bug, and although at first the keys were not exposed, it asked users to change their password. Years later, in 2020, he shared relevant information on account security, confirming new measures, such as improvements in the identification processes or in the way they detect “suspicious behavior in the accounts” in order to provide greater security.

Parag Agrawal (left) and Jack Dorsey (right).

Following the announcement of his resignation, Jack Dorsey confirmed that Parag Agrawal would be the new CEO of Twitter. He was selected by the board of directors, but Dorsey has confessed that it was his “personal choice” for a long time because of “the deep knowledge he has about the company and its needs.”

Parag has been behind every critical decision that has helped turn this company around. He is curious, inquiring, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as CEO runs deep. Jack Dorsey assures in the e-mail where he announces his resignation.

Parag Agrawal He soon assumed his position as CEO thanking Jack Dorsey and his team, also ensuring great goals for the company’s employees.

“Our fundamental challenge is how we work to execute and obtain results. This is how we will make Twitter the best it can be for our clients, shareholders and for each one of you. I want you to like where you work and to like how we work together to achieve the greatest possible impact. “ Parag Agrawal, in an e-mail sent to his employees.