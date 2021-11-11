The CEO of an agency has done one of the largest exercises in human resources and after having reviewed 2,500 CV He has come up with a list of tips, which he says are useful for candidates to survive a job interview.

Within his interesting exercise, the manager concluded a series of recommendations that range from the design that the document must have, the profile image of the candidate to the type of content that must be listed in his worksheet.

Before you know the recommendations made by the senior manager who stars in the story of this note, it is important that you know what the most important elements of a CV for recruiters were until 2016.

Within the study carried out by Page Group, the page found that the most valued elements were that these documents did not have grammatical errors. Second, that the professional achievements be clearly and concisely detailed and third, that the document did not have typos.

After reviewing 2,500 CV, CEO has a verdict

The CV continues to be the main identification document when appearing in a job interview and to achieve it you only need to follow on this occasion, the advice that the CEO of Agencia Eleven Ok, Andrés Kloster, has made after passing so far in year, reviewing more than 2,500 CV, to cover various positions that have been open during all this time.

The 70-30 rule

The CEO begins his series of advice by warning that if you do not have the total requirements of the vacancy, you apply in the same way and explains that in the face of a profile with 70 percent complete, 30 percent of the requirements that are not fulfilled are compensated , since it is sincere in warning that the descriptions that are made of the positions are an ideal and it is rare to find profiles that comply 100 percent with what is stipulated in the vacancy.

One page CV

The simplicity of the document is your best cover letter so its length should not exceed one page, since you compete against hundreds of candidates and fair information is necessary to make a decision.

Simple design

The design of your CV cannot bet on a better design than a black typeface on a white background and easy to read.

Photo of you or not in a CV?

The main advice that the manager makes is not to include profile images in CVs, however, if it is a requirement to contemplate them, it is necessary that the photo does not include dark backgrounds and the image is not pixelated.

The main contact details that Kloster recommends including in a CV are telephone, LinkedIn and email. One hack that he insists a lot on is activating LinkedIn alerts.

Introduction

Regarding the introduction, it must be consistent with what is being sought in your current job interview and you do not have to mention that you are participating in other interviews.

Goodbye to excessive graphic elements

Among the graphic elements that Kloster asks that we forget in a CV are the stars, progress bars or percentages to identify the level of a skill.

What if you should include

One aspect that you should include is the summary of what you did in each vacancy in which you have been. “Try to explain assertively and in detail what you were doing, what responsibilities you had, what results you achieved, how many people you had in charge (if applicable)”, explains the manager and it is valid to adjust the description of past employees to the vacancy for which you are applying. .

This year I reviewed 2,500+ resumes for searches we had open in areas of Eleven that I participate in. Here is a thread with tips and THINGS THAT NOT ❌ when putting one together, to maximize the chances of going to an interview when applying for a job 🧵👇 – Andres Kloster (@AndresKloster) November 8, 2021

Now read: