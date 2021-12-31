The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) established that financial entities must constitute a reserve of 100% of the funds deposited by payment service providers that offer payment accounts (PSPOCP), known as virtual wallets, ” to preserve them from contingencies and guarantee that they are always available to savers, ”as they pointed out. The BCRA reported on this through a statement and its Twitter account.

The BCRA ordered that financial entities constitute a reserve of 100% of the funds deposited by payment service providers that offer payment accounts, known as virtual wallets.

▶ ️ https://t.co/BIsmg75p62

👇 – BCRA (@BancoCentral_AR) December 30, 2021

The Central Bank indicated through the announcement that these accounts are of a transactional nature and the measure provided would strengthen that role by favoring the expansion of digital means of payment, and granting -as they indicated- greater transparency and security.

On the other hand, through the statement they also mentioned that the measure does not reach the investment accounts that enable wallets and that allow savers to obtain a return on deposited funds. “These investment accounts are kept in the same conditions.”, They clarified.

Lastly, they commented through the press release the following: “The funds from the transactional accounts managed by the PSPOCPs are, by arrangement of the BCRA, deposited at all times in demand accounts in pesos at financial institutions in the country.”

This new rule would become effective as of January 1, 2022, and those funds must also remain immobilized in the BCRA, as indicated, at the disposal of their holders.

It may interest you: