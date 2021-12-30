Dec 30, 2021 at 4:59 PM CET

The positions of central defense and forward are the most demanded by the clubs to reinforce its workforce in the next winter market, according to an analysis published by the Futboljobs portal, a digital employment platform in the world of football.

The portal, which in the last two months has offered 428 jobs among players, coaches, analysts, physiotherapists and goalkeeper coaches, forecasts a downward winter market due to the rebound in covid, with a majority of hiring among professionals who already reside in the country of origin of the vacancies.

Clubs, the report continues, will have less room for maneuver due to the current financial crisis in the football industry and mainly bet on under-23 players.

On the platform, according to Álvaro García, CMO and Head of Customer Service at FutbolJobs, also there are many requests from South American clubs for Spanish methodology coaches.

Most of them come to the portal, which has recently announced its expansion to America through Mexico, from European countries such as Spain, Cyprus, Malta, Italy and Turkey. Outside of Europe, there is a growing demand in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The requirements most demanded by the clubs, according to García, are “Youth, passion, dedication and desire for professional growth & rdquor;. In addition, it also helps to choose “a good personalized cover letter & rdquor ;, since it can choose a team or company for one or another profile.