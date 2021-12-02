By: Redacción

LaSalud.mx.- The Health sector has 422 medical units that provide comprehensive care and medicines for free to people living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), reported the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS (CENSIDA ).

At World Day to Fight AIDS, This December 1, CENSIDA informs that the Ministry of Health has 141 specialized care services in the country for HIV, Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and other Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), for people without social security. Of the total, 77 are Outpatient Centers for the Prevention and Care of AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (Capasits) and 64 Comprehensive Hospital Care Services (SAIH).

During 2021, the institutions began actions aimed at the national implementation of the Preexposure and Pexposure Prophylaxis Program, which represents an opportunity to protect the populations at higher risk, as well as increase the detection and timely treatment of HIV during the period of acute infection. , which effectively interrupts the transmission chains.

At the same time, CENSIDA promotes the antiretroviral treatment optimization strategy, with the aim of offering the best therapeutic options. In this way, 86% of those undergoing treatment have been able to take a single tablet. This scheme has improved adherence to medication and maximum effectiveness of treatment.

Similarly, CENSIDA’s priority program to eliminate the hepatitis C virus has constituted one of the most relevant advances in the care of this disease through universal and free access to treatment; the provision of specialized services and care by trained personnel.

With these actions, HCV tests have been applied to more than 80 thousand people living with HIV, of which, more than a thousand have required treatment. Thus, it is expected that hepatitis C could be eliminated before 2030 in people living with HIV.

In Mexico, efforts to curb HIV are focused on populations living in vulnerable situations, such as men who have sex with men, trans women, cis vulnerable women, sex workers, injection drug users, deprived of liberty, indigenous population. and migrants, among others.

The World AIDS Day It is the ideal platform to highlight the challenges and efforts that have been worked on in the last year in terms of prevention and care. For this reason, CENSIDA is committed to health education and attention focused on reducing the inequality gap that affects communities and increases the risk of HIV infection.