In the second quarter of the year, the Mexican Cemex achieved a 33% growth in sales, compared to the same period of 2020, by adding 3,855 million dollars; in addition to profits of 270 million dollars.

According to the CEO of the cement company, Fernando González Olivieri, in these three months they achieved the leverage goal they had been seeking for some years.

“Our growth during the quarter, which exceeded pre-pandemic levels, It gives us confidence that this performance is sustainable for the second half of the year, assured the manager.

In your financial report sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), the company indicated that the increase in sales was mainly due to higher volumes and prices in local currency, in all its regions and for all its products.

Read: Volkswagen Group earns 8,104 million euros until June, after losses in 2020

While its EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021 reached $ 818 million, an increase of 48%, where while all its regions contributed to the EBITDA growth, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, as well as Central America, South America and the Caribbean had the greatest contribution.

The company’s net income reached $ 270 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $ 44 million in the same quarter of 2020.

Likewise, the company specified that Only in Mexico, its operations showed exceptional demand and supply conditions, with volumes, in all its business lines, reporting growth.

As a result, its sales in the Mexican Republic increased 43%, to 935 million dollars, while its operating flow increased 58%, to 332 million dollars.

“Cement volumes increased 28%, while both concrete and aggregates grew 56% during the quarter, compared to the same period of the previous year. The Mexican industry continued operating at maximum production levels ”, he assured.

According to the company, in the country the cement activity was mainly driven by bulk volumes, which grew at double digits, compared to the same period of the previous year, reflecting the containment measures of last year, which restricted the deliveries of cement and concrete.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico