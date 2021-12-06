Grupo Tombo, unstoppable in its expansion, opens its third restaurant in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Madrid. In the heart of Chueca you will find La Torcida, a space with industrial airs that combines an eclectic gastronomy with a perfect atmosphere to extend the date with cocktails and good music.

Following in the footsteps of his older brothers Cokima and Tasquita Los Ochoa, Genaro Celia, executive chef of Grupo Tombo has created a menu that recalls his predecessors but with one more twist, offering a gastronomy that mixes flavors from around the world with the sophistication of a restaurant with higher touches.

La Torcida surprises with a very varied menu where there is room for more creative flavors and elaborations but also keeping some more classic dishes. Genaro wanted to make a nod to different culinary cultures including some Latin and American touches, although we also find versions of dishes from our land, all of them with the chef’s personal touch.

La Torcida is not far behind with its desserts, something that takes on great importance for Grupo Tombo and that does not neglect in any of its premises. Of course, the cheese cake is not lacking here, which is undoubtedly one of the hits of the group that this time is served with a semi-liquid and very creamy heart accompanied by yogurt ice cream and salty toffee and it is worth highlighting the four milk cake with sweet of milk and coconut milk topped with meringue, ideal for those with a sweet tooth.

In addition to its gastronomic offer, its place in the Chueca neighborhood lends itself to extending the evenings with its offer of cocktails and with a fun atmosphere in an intimate space decorated with industrial airs creating a modern but at the same time very cozy environment. Its concrete floor, its aged mirrors and the neons that adorn its walls manage to create a perfect space to eat, dine or even go for a cocktail in an unbeatable location.

In short, a new project of the Tombo Group that is unstoppable and that it intends to create with each of its premises a unique environment for all audiences democratizing an elaborate gastronomy of quality and with surprising flavors. Do we reserve a table for this bridge?

