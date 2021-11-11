Shining like a forest nymph has a price. Yes, an economical price, because the glitter It is not free, but also a price for the planet. The materials used in the elaboration of purpurin are very harmful to aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems. And, as if that weren’t enough, the production process leaves a carbon footprint worrying. That is why the new method of obtaining glitter from cellulose that has just been published in Nature Materials a team of scientists from the University of Cambridge.

The particles obtained reflect light practically the same as conventional glitter, but they are much safer for the environment. And for the people who use and manufacture it. Therefore, the study authors believe that it could be used both in cosmetic as for the realization of Crafts.

Of course, they have not yet been able to implement the production process to carry it out on a large scale, so we will have to wait to have this purpurin ecofriendland at home. A glitter that, by the way, will be so realistic that it will also drive parents of school-age children crazy when they find it even stuck on their identity card. The authors of the study themselves have said it in a Press release. Well, not the DNI, but everything else does.

The dangers of glitter

Glitter, whether it is used in cosmetics or used in crafts, is a danger to the environment for many reasons.

To begin with, because it is composed of microplastics. These are very small pieces of plastic, less than 5 millimeters in diameter, which can be of two types, depending on whether its origin is primary or secondary. Those of primary origin are manufactured specifically with this size, to be used directly. However, those of secondary origin come from the degradation of larger plastic parts. Whatever type they are, they are very dangerous; Since, as plastic they are, they can take hundreds of years to degrade. In addition, due to their size they are easily ingested or absorbed by a multitude of organisms that can cause serious problems.

Conventional glitter is made up of microplastics

On the other hand, sometimes for the elaboration of glitter they use mica and titanium dioxide, that suppose new damages at different levels. On the one hand, titanium dioxide has been banned for use in food in the European Union due to its possible carcinogenic effects. Okay, glitter is not food, but tell that to a child as he makes his own Christmas card. On the other hand, mica extraction takes place in developing countries where different exploitation practices could be carried out, including child labor.

In addition, in the statement of the University of Cambridge one of the study authors, Benjamin Droguet, explains that mineral pigments must be heated to temperatures of 800ºC, so the process is detrimental to the planet.

However, most of these effects could be solved thanks to the use of cellulose. Now, how do they make it shine?

Cellulose from your fruit bowl to shine like a nymph

Cellulose glitter. Credit: Benjamin Drouguet

Cellulose is a polymer made up of glucose molecules, which is part of the plant cell walls. Therefore, it can be extracted from plants, but also from fruits and vegetables.

The process is similar to the one that colors peacock feathers

These scientists observed that with this material very very small crystals can be made, capable of bending light, generating very vivid colors, in a process known as structural coloring. This process is behind many coloring patterns in nature, such as that of the feathers of the Peacocks. Although the pigments of these are brown, when the light falls on them they are seen in shades of green and blue. This is so because the feathers contain a kind of crystallites, which reflect different wavelengths, depending on the distance at which they are and the angle at which the light falls on them.

In the case of cellulose glitter, these scientists have found a way to form thin films with these crystals assembled together. These, in turn, can be scaled up, using the roll-to-roll process used in industry to make paper from wood pulp. The result would be a large-scale obtaining of vegan glitter, non-toxic and much more environmentally friendly than the traditional one. In addition, the carbon footprint generated by producing it would be much lower.

They are all advantages, especially considering that in the cosmetic industry they are used around 5,500 tons of microplastics per year. Of course, glitter is only a small part of it, but you have to start somewhere. And, without a doubt, shining without regrets can be a wonderful way to start.