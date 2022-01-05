When it comes to the platformer genre, Super Mario video games are always among the best, regardless of whether the discussion is of 2D or 3D games. Few 2D platformers are as good as Super mario world of the SNES, but Light blue without a doubt he is one of them and a fan decided to merge them in his hack Celeste.SMC.

The creator of this Celeste hack that merges the game with Super Mario World is Mark Alarm (@MarkAlarmTV), who posted a trailer of his creation on December 24. In this trailer we can see some of the new levels that Mark prepared, as well as the new gameplay mechanics that combine elements of both games.

Related: Daigo is applied to Justin Wong starting in 2022; new EVO moment 37.

The dash or acceleration that we perform in Light blue is still present here, but almost all the movements of Super mario world, such as the spinning jump, the ability to run on the walls, and the ability to launch turtles. Just as in Celeste, Madeline’s hair changes color according to the dash you have left, in Celeste.SMC what changes color is Mario’s cap.

The Celeste.SMC project has been in development for the last 3 years, but Mark Alarm He has finally finished it and is ready to release it to the public. The release date of this hack is January 25, 2022, and it will be released as a modified Super Mario World Rom for SNES. Although the creator admits that it is not a 1: 1 recreation of Celeste’s mechanics, it is inspired by its design philosophy.

Read more: Fanart: What the Star Wars movies and series would look like if they were an animated series.

The project of Celeste.SMC It took Mark over 1,000 hours to develop, and it offers a total of nine outings, over 120 checkpoints, collectibles, and secret challenges as we might expect from Celeste. If you like the trailer, I recommend that you follow Mark Alarm on his social networks so that you find out when the hack is available.