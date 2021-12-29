Halo has decided that in this his 20th anniversary He would not be left alone with the launch of his long-awaited video game Halo Infinite, and he thought that to conclude in a big way this 2021, which has been a good year for this title, it was necessary to notify a collectible to make these 20 years something worthy of remember.

For this reason, today they shared with us the news that for those who like to collect and show off, they could have on their favorite shelf a special edition of the Master Chief in an exclusive version for Funko Pop!.

In this special version, we are shown master Chief with his Mjolnir Mark 5 armor, in a dark and matte tone, which is inspired by the Halo 20th anniversary logo as well as his Ma5b assault rifle.

This edition is exclusively available in the United Kingdom and the United States, although the website has enabled the international shipping option for those who live outside of that territory.

The popularity and collectibles for Funko figures have grown and The pre-sale of this collectible will be available starting today, December 28 at 11:00 AM, Mexico City time, on the Xbox Gear Shop.

These figures are scheduled to be delivered from April 29, 2022, so you will have to wait several months to be able to have it in your hands, you should also take into account that the price of the figure will be $ 16.99 USD and can be purchased separately or as part of a bundle.

In its package version, it will include the figure, a mug and a keychain that boast the official logo of the 20 years of Halo by $ 34.99 USD. Those interested may purchase up to 3 figures due to the high demand that is expected.