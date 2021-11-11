In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Cecotec robots are among the best sellers in Spain, and with all the merit: they are of quality, and cheaper than other brands.

Cecotec already has the robot Conga 2290 Ultra Home cleaner, its first self-draining model. You can clean 10-15 days in a row without assistance.

Get hold of the Cecotec Conga 2290 Ultra Home robot cleaner with self-emptying for a price of 499 euros at the Cecotec store. You also have it at the same price on amazon. Similar competitor robots, they cost 200 euros more.

The new Cecotec robot it also includes other innovations. Thanks to its iTech SmartGyro 4.0 technology, scrubs, vacuums and sweeps at the same time, with a power of 2100 Pa. That is, in the same pass it carries out the three operations.



Cecotec’s new robot cleaner is the first with self-emptying. It also scrubs, vacuums and sweeps at the same time. And purifies the air.

When the two tanks it has (one for powder and the other for solids) are filled, empties them automatically in a cabin with a 2-liter bag.

Depending on how dirty the floor is It will take 10-15 days for the robot to fill the bag, before you have to change it.

Conga 2290 Ultra Home dispose of an artificial intelligence system It creates a 3D map of the area to be cleaned, and each time it takes a different route, until it finds the most efficient one. You can limit areas that you do not want to clean.

It has the popular Jalisco brush, which drags up to three times more than the competition, and an interchangeable silicone brush, for pets and long hair.



Dispose of 8 cleaning modes: Auto, Random, Edges, Intensive Scrubbing, Room, Spiral, Manual, and Back Home. What’s more, 3 levels of scrubbing. It is suitable for all types of floors, and fine carpets.

Autonomy reaches 160 minutes, and it recharges automatically.

It is compatible with Alexa and the Google Assistant, so it can be controlled with your voice, or with a mobile app.

