The Valencian company Cecotec has in its catalog some of the most desired small appliances in recent years: from oil-free fryers to its popular Mambo kitchen robots, through all kinds of toasters, sandwich makers or coffee makers.

Although, technically, the Black friday It is celebrated on the Friday after Thanksgiving Day (which this year falls to November 26) there are many stores on-line that are getting ahead with single offers or, as is the case with Cecotec, with all their discounted products during the month of November.

Although Cecotec is a brand known for its affordable prices, the Black Friday deals allow you to get hold of your best products for even less money. Better to be quick, this year stock breaks are expected that may mean that at the end of the sales there is nothing left to buy.

Mambo 9090 food processor

This kitchen robot has 30 different functions, numerous speeds and plenty of accessories. Includes the exclusive MamboMix kneading spoon, ceramic-coated Habana jug, built-in scale, 3.3-liter stainless steel dishwasher-safe jug, boil basket for four-level cooking, and a comprehensive cookbook.

We find it very close to its historical minimum price, at 279.00 229 euros, a 17% discount compared to its usual price. It has a two-year guarantee and shipping is done, free of charge, in 24-72 working hours.





Cecotec Mambo 9090 Multifunction Kitchen Robot, MamboMix Spoon, Havana Jug with ceramic coating, 30 Functions, 3.3l stainless steel jug suitable for dishwasher, Built-in scale, Basket

Advance InoxDark oil-free fryer

For only 86.90 69.90 euros we now find the brand’s best-selling oil-free fryer, with a 19% discount. The Cecofay Advance Inoxdark has a 3.5 liter capacity and stainless steel finishes, 1500W of power and eight pre-configured automatic cooking modes.

Your thermostat allows regulate the temperature from 80ºC to 200ºC and can be programmed up to 60 minutes. The front control panel is tactile and features PerfectCook air technology for more precision cooking.

It also includes two-year warranty and free shipping, but in this case we have to wait a bit to receive it at home, as it will leave the brand’s warehouses as of 11/12/2021.





Cecotec oil-free fryer Cecofry Advance InoxDark

Bake & Fry 2500 Hot Air Fryer Oven

This tabletop oven with a capacity of 25 L supplements the functions of a conventional oven with the technology of oil-free fryers. And it has a significant discount of 19%: it stays in € 199.00 € 159.90.

Its size allows you to even insert a whole chicken or turkey, but it can also be used as an oil-free fryer. Have 1800 W power and a large touch screen.





Bake & Fry 2500 Hot Air Fryer Oven

Cecofry Advance 5000 Black

Cecotec’s high-capacity oil-free fryer, with a 5.5-liter basket, is also heavily on sale for this Black Friday at € 134.90 € 87.90 only on its website.

With 8 preset modes, 1700 W power and a temperature regulation from 80ºC to 200ºC, is one of the best options for families of four members or more.





Cecotec Cecofry Advance 5000 Black Oil Free Fryer. 1700 W, Diet, 5.5 L Capacity, 80-200ºC Adjustable Thermostat, Adjustable Time from 0 to 60 min, Stainless Steel Finishes, Black

Automatic coffee machine Power Matic-ccino 8000 Touch

Cecotec’s super-automatic coffee maker has a 9% discount, both on its website and on Amazon. Stays in € 499.00 € 449.90.

It is a super-automatic coffee machine that grind the grain and prepare lattes and cappuccinos automatically adding both coffee and milk or foam in the exact amount directly to the cup. It has 1400 W of power and 19 bars of pressure.





Cecotec Automatic Coffee Maker Power Matic-ccino 8000 Touch Bianca Series. Milk Tank, Touch Screen, Make Cappuccino, Customizable Coffee, ForceAroma Technology 19 bar pressure

Rock’nToast 3in1 sandwich maker

3-in-1 sandwich maker including 3 removable and interchangeable plates to cook sandwiches, waffles and a grill in which to prepare all kinds of food. It is reduced by 20% and stays at € 24.90 € 19.90.

The plates are suitable for cleaning in the dishwasher and have a large 800 W power to prepare everything from sandwiches and waffles to steaks, hamburgers or slices of bread.





Cecotec Sandwich maker Rock´nToast 3in1. 800 W, 2 Sandwiches, Stainless Steel Finish, 3 Interchangeable Plates with Rockstone Coating

