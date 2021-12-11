CDPR is already settling lawsuits over Cyberpunk 2077

By now we are all very familiar with the disastrous launch it had. Cyberpunk 2077, to the point that the shareholders of CD Projekt Red They sued the Polish studio for this. Well, a year later, its developers have already started the process to reach an agreement with these shareholders.

Specifically, it was last Wednesday when CDPR started negotiations with those affected. While this does not confirm that a settlement has already been reached, it does mean that these shareholders could drop the lawsuit in favor of a settlement outside of legal courts.

These lawsuits alleged that the shareholders of CDPR had suffered damage from false advertising prior to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, some even claimed that its developers had violated certain federal laws. Even if CDPR It has already released several updates over the past twelve months, there is still a lot to do to make Cyberpunk 2077 the game we were originally promised.

Editor’s note: Little by little, CDPR has been improving their situation regarding Cyberpunk 2077. It will be impossible to forget the controversy, but hopefully at the end of the day they can meet all the expectations that the fans had.

Via: The Verge