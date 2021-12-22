The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that the Ministry of Mobility will review the increase in the price of transportation services through Uber and Didi as they affect citizens.

The president of the capital announced that it will be the Ministry of Mobility that reviews the legislation since there is only a contribution from the transport companies that goes to a trust in the agency.

“It does not seem correct to us that they raise, that is, it is not a matter of increasing demand and then increasing prices because it directly affects the pocket of the citizenry.

“I asked the Secretary of Mobility to review the regulation in these cases. Until now there is no regulation other than an advantage that has been charged for years, “explained the head of government at a press conference from Iztapalapa.

As part of the containment actions of the capital government, it will be focused on strengthening the “My Taxi” application in order to make it a useful tool for the user and the service provider.

“At this moment the Secretariat is doing a very important job to continue increasing the number of taxis that are integrated into this application, and we invite taxi drivers to do so.

“It is a great opportunity to provide a good service, a safe service and that it is the taxi drivers of the city who have an important part of this demand, taking advantage of the high prices of the applications,” said Sheinbaum Pardo.

On December 18, Uber Mexico reported that trips through its application have increased, so the cost of trips has risen, which is in contrast to the supply of vehicles available on the platform.

