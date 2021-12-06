(Photo: CDMX)

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that the Wednesday, December 8 will offer a special report, on the occasion of the third year of his administration, which will be carried out at 17:00 hours and it will be broadcast through all official social networks.

Last Thursday, during her traditional noon press conference, the capital’s president explained that initially it was planned to give the report this weekend; However, he would accompany the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to the Santa Lucía airport and the Texcoco lake.

“We are going to change it for Wednesday the 8th, in the afternoon. We moved the report to accompany the President, Four places will be visited, in the case of Sunday we will go with the governor of the State of Mexico and from Hidalgo to Santa Lucía and Lake Texcoco ”, said the mayor.

Sheinbaum Pardo expressed feeling happy with what has been done in the first three years in office, by ensuring that most of the commitments have already been fulfilled and some more are in the works.

Thus, next Wednesday the local mayor will provide her report from the Esperanza Iris City Theater and the first part will be to present the progress and actions carried out since the beginning of his administration, while the second will consist of announcing the program for 2022.

“Let them know what is the commitment of the city government in public works, social programs, and commitments that we did when we entered the government. How are we going to comply with them and some general maintenance works such as patching and paving ”, he mentioned.

Finally, he mentioned that the event will be attended by special guests, as well as the members of his cabinet, he even considered that the president could attend López Obrador.

“No, we are going to do it, (in Congress) probably, at the“ Esperanza Iris ”Theater in a modest way, as we have always done, in that place; and, we are going to invite some special guests and, also, colleagues from the City Government who are participants in these three years of government, “he explained.

“The ducks that did not see”: AMLO will consult the rescue of 14,000 hectares in Lake Texcoco

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will consult part of the rescue of the Texcoco lake, where the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto started a new airport what finally was cancelled by the current president, due to the ecological damage, as well as the high cost of completing the work.

“Look, the ducks the environmentalists didn’t see”The chief executive attacked organizations that have stopped part of their megaprojects.

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of the Mexico City, said that rehabilitation is a dream for residents of the East and will benefit citizens who reside in the mayors of Iztapalapa, Iztacalco and even, Venustiano Carranza. Well, there will be sports and recreation areas where before only dustbins were generated.

While the governor of the Mexico state, Alfredo del Mazo, assured that the Lake of Texcoco will contribute to reestablish the water balance of the Metropolitan Valley. He added that residents of Atenco, Ecatepec, Nezahualcóyotl and Chimalhuacán can also enjoy it.

López Obrador recalled that the cancellation of the Texcoco airport it happened after a query to the citizens. Hence the Felipe Angeles airport in the military base of Santa Lucía, whose construction is in charge of the Secretary of National Defense, will conclude in 100 days and will allow savings of 125 billion pesos.

In the end he asked to record at herons of the lake so that their adversaries would not speculate that they were taken from the Lagoon of Illusions in Villahermosa tabasco, his home state.

