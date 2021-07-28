(Photo: CDMX)

As part of the 500 years since the commemoration of indigenous resistance, this Tuesday, July 27, the Government of the capital began the installation of a monumental model of the Templo Mayor on the plate of the Zócalo of Mexico City, structure that will reach 14 meters high and cover 20 square meters of built area.

During this noon, the Head of the Office of the Head of Government, Alfonso Suarez del Real, detailed that said model will be ready from next August 13 so that the capitals can attend to see it, and It will be disassembled until September 1.

The attraction inspired by the most recent discoveries made by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), it can be visited at three different times: 20:30, 21:00 and 21:00.

In addition, from that date there will be a light show on the four faces of the pyramid, so that “it reminds us of the origin of the Mexica people and their transformation in 1521.”

“This structure will serve, at night, in order to have an intervention luminous That will allow us recreate the memory of what was the greatness of this Altépetl, or city, which is the capital of the Republic ”, he said.

He explained that to comply with the protocols and sanitary measures on site, visitor capacity will be based on the epidemic traffic light determined for those dates.

He recalled that yesterday, dozens of dancers they went to the plate of the capital’s Zócalo to celebrate the anniversary 696 of the founding of Mexico-Tenochtitlan, ensuring that for this activity, health authorities allowed them the presence of maximum 900 people and 808 attended, so it is estimated that this is the maximum capacity established for the mega-kit.

Information in development