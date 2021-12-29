The measure announced by the CDMX government occurs in the recovery stage in which the capital was faced with the health contingency.

During this health contingency we have witnessed a series of changes in CDMX, which were implemented by institutions and brands to deal with this phenomenon.

CDMX has concentrated the largest number of positive cases during the health contingency since it detonated in the country.

The CDMX announced changes in the events that were scheduled for the end of the year and with this the capital is preparing to avoid an eventual fourth wave of infections, due to the advance of Omnicron in full contingency, as well as the changes in temperature, typical of these dates in which pathologies in the respiratory system increase.

Given the current context, there are aspects that are worth studying, for example, the series of measures that will be taken into account again in the face of the alarm that the new strain has generated, with cases such as that of France, where the order has been given that office work will only be allowed three days a week.

New measures in CDMX in the event of contingency

The capital government announced the cancellation of the year-end concert (The blue Angels) in Mexico City, as a precautionary measure to address the alert that has been generated worldwide with the advance of the omnicron variant, as part of the health contingency that has expanded internationally.

Along with this measure, the closing of the Christmas festival was also advanced, which has been one of the most controversial events that was implemented in the capital, among people who were in favor of the organization of this entertainment and commercial space, as well as detractors, who have regretted this activity. Finally, its closing was brought forward to December 30, instead of 31, the date on which the closing of this event was scheduled.

“It is a matter of precaution to see that there is an increase in cases, but it is not an alarm, but a measure to prevent a greater number of infections,” warned the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The measure is undoubtedly a challenge for authorities and the events industry, which has been the most affected by the current situation. Given this announcement, the great pending in the administration of said meetings and the capacity that this segment has, to act in the face of sanitary measures with effective protocols in each context that is emerging in the market, is patented.

Events in full contingency

Given the health contingency that is being experienced, the expectation of the business that would materialize with the music events industry was, worldwide, of 48 million dollars in income. This figure is an interesting precedent for the country of the great growth debt that this industry has and not only that, the task in which this segment has to work, to achieve experiences that contribute to the growth of brands.

There is no doubt that we are facing a scenario of great challenges, where the construction of experiences will be fundamental and the most important thing is that it will bet on value in artistic and entertainment meetings that pay a widely impacted segment.