This Friday, the registry was enabled for adolescents between the ages of 15 and 17 without comorbidities to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Mexico, however, there are still no dates defined for its application.

The government of Mexico City said it estimates to vaccinate 390,000 adolescents without comorbidities and although it said it was ready to start with the application, it even already has preselected venues, it is waiting for the federal government to give authorization.

This Friday at a press conference the general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation of Mexico City, Eduardo Clark García Dobarganes commented that they are waiting for the final vaccination plan.

“We are ready to start, we have pre-selected sites, but we are awaiting the final approval of the Vaccination Plan”, so the following week will continue the vaccination in the first and second doses for lagging adults and second doses for adolescents with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, this Friday the registry of adolescents without comorbidities between 15 and 17 years of age was opened. People of this age range who want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 must enter the portal https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, provide their Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), address, contact telephone numbers and email to obtain the vaccination record, which is the document that must be presented on the day of the appointment for the application of the biological.

According to the announcement made in recent days by the Undersecretary of Health Prevention of the Mexican government, Hugo López-Gatell, adolescents aged 15 to 17 years without comorbidities will receive the Pfizer / BioNTech brand vaccine, since it is the only biological approved by Cofepris in people of this age range. In fact, it is also the one that applies to adolescents with comorbidities.

CDMX is still green and with a downward trend

Eduardo Clark García Dobarganes reported that Mexico City continues with a green traffic light and with a downward trend in the indicators of the pandemic. Until the close of last night, there were 658 people hospitalized in the Valley of Mexico for Covid-19 or suspected of it, 30 less than last week. In the city there are 502 people, 12 less than last week.

“(Hospitalization) has been decreasing, although at a slower rate. We remain at minimum points of hospitalization throughout the pandemic. The reduction in speed is natural since there are fewer people hospitalized ”.

García Dobarganes pointed out that a reduction has also been detected in patients with severe Covid-19 pictures.

There are currently four thousand active cases of Covid-19, detected with confirmatory test in public and private laboratories and city government kiosks.

It is the historical minimum, the official stressed, since at the worst moment of the pandemic up to 66 thousand active cases were detected. In addition, 106 positive people are detected per day, when up to three thousand positive people were detected in 24 hours.

