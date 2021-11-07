The secretary of Tourism of the capital, Paola Félix Díaz, presented her resignation today to the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who accepted the resignation.
“The principles of Republican Austerity are fundamental for the government of the capital, so it reaffirms its commitment to honesty and transparency,” says an information card.
The resignation of the public official occurs in the context that she was allegedly detained in Guatemala, where she was invited to a social event.
Félix Díaz began his mandate within the Capital Ministry of Tourism on October 1 of this year, instead of Carlos Mackinlay.
