The secretary of Tourism of the capital, Paola Félix Díaz, presented her resignation today to the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, who accepted the resignation.

“The principles of Republican Austerity are fundamental for the government of the capital, so it reaffirms its commitment to honesty and transparency,” says an information card.

The resignation of the public official occurs in the context that she was allegedly detained in Guatemala, where she was invited to a social event.

I am in Guatemala at a social event to which I was invited. I traveled on a private flight, it is false that I was detained and it is false that the flight was paid for by a provider, I have not committed any illegal activity but I have decided to make it available to @Claudiashein my resignation. – Paola Félix Díaz (@ LaraPaola1) November 6, 2021

Félix Díaz began his mandate within the Capital Ministry of Tourism on October 1 of this year, instead of Carlos Mackinlay.

