The Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City has resigned, after his alleged arrest of a South American country on board a private flight became a trend. The event generated an intense conversation on social networks, which has led to their separation.

The Ministry of Tourism is a critical position in the current administration, at least during this month of November, where the number of outdoor events such as Formula 1 or the Mexico City Marathon strategically detonate the activities of the official Therefore, the promotion of tourism on critical dates remains headless and with one question to answer, what did the secretary do wrong in talent management?

Why did the Secretary of Tourism resign?

Being Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City goes beyond earning more than 100,000 pesos a month, it is assuming the responsibility of designing a personal brand strategy and understanding the influence that social networks have on the perception of your brand as a server public.

The case of the resignation of Paola felix It has two very important elements: the negative trend that was promoted in networks, ensuring that it had been arrested in a foreign country and the action that it has implemented in its social network accounts.

The lack of transparency has been one of the main mistakes made by an official, who not only has micro-influence in networks with more than 19 thousand followers on social networks such as Twitter, but is also an analyst at Radio Fórmula, so her media profile is high .

A strategy widely used by members of the current local government as the same head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, is to convert their ads into a network campaign where they carry out the activities that they will carry out in a personal way, such as attending match events where they ensure that those days where they do not work are discounted and that the expenses that their transfers entail run to your account.

Another element that the Secretary of Tourism has done wrong is to consider events of a personal nature as not necessary to be reported on networks. Public personalities such as high-profile servers have a personal brand where a poor decision of what to publish and what not to publish has become an image problem, especially when the current administration’s strategic discourse is austerity and a private flight. breaks with that image. Reserving too much and not being consistent with the philosophy of the company (government) leads to trends with false news, these become a negative image and in the end decisions have to be made that impact talent management as a public official.

Unintentionally, Paola Félix confirms that she is at the wedding of @SNietoCastillo and @C_Humphrey_J in Guatemala Discard having been detained 👇🏻 https://t.co/JJhhxl0PZ6 – Alejandro Domínguez (@AlexDominguezB) November 6, 2021

I am in Guatemala at a social event to which I was invited. I traveled on a private flight, it is false that I was detained and it is false that the flight was paid for by a provider, I have not committed any illegal activity but I have decided to make it available to @Claudiashein my resignation. – Paola Félix Díaz (@ LaraPaola1) November 6, 2021

