The government of Mexico City decided to take action regarding the advancement of Ómicron around the world. The administration of the capital of the country decided to postpone the end of the year concert, which would take place in the Glorieta de la Palma in Paseo de la Reforma, and will advance the closing of the Christmas festival in the Zócalo.

In a press release it was stated that “to safeguard the health of the capital’s residents, and as a preventive measure in the face of the slight increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19, the government of Mexico City will postpone the end-of-year concert that it would be held this December 31, at 6:00 p.m., in the Glorieta de la Palma ”.

In the morning at a press conference, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo stressed that this action is not a sign of alarm, since so far there has not been an emergency situation in the capital due to the presence of the Omicron variant , which has already caused flight restrictions and cancellations, especially in the United States and Europe.

“It is a matter of precaution when seeing that there is an increase in cases, but it is not an alarm, but a measure to avoid a greater number of infections. It is a celebration that took place in 2019, we wanted it to be held every December 31 as something that would remain in the city, but we must respect health measures, “he said.

Sheinbaum Pardo pointed out that the rescheduling of the concert and the early closure of the Christmas festival “does not mean closing any economic activity, we only want to inform the population so that we are all aware of this increase in infections. Fortunately in the city most of the people are already vaccinated: 52 percent of the elderly already have the third dose of the vaccine and will continue to be vaccinated in the coming weeks.

“In congruence with the above, it was decided to bring forward the closing of operations of the Christmas Festival for December 30 and strengthen preventive measures in the Zócalo, in such a way that on December 28, 29 and 30 the lighting of the luminaire December will take place at 6:20 pm, ”the city government reported in a statement.

And he called on the public to “respect health measures, get vaccinated if they have any lag, or go for booster doses if they are within the programmed age range, interact in open air or very well ventilated spaces, wear face masks in closed spaces and public, wash hands frequently or use antibacterial gel and get tested and isolate yourself if possible symptoms of the disease are detected ”.

