Motorists who must adhere to the restrictions of the Hoy No Circula program Tuesday, December 21, 2021 They are the ones that have a car with pink gumming, termination of plates 7 and 8.

The restriction will apply from 05:00 a.m. on Tuesday to 10:00 p.m. in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, as is disclosed in the regulation endorsed by the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe).

In this sense, they will have to be stationed from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in the 16 municipalities that make up Mexico City and only 18 municipalities in the State of Mexico (Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli , Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan, Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Tultitlán and Valle de Chalco).

While cars with a double zero, zero, electric and hybrid hologram will be able to circulate without restriction, as established by the Megalopolis Environmental Commission (CAMe).

Mobile sources or vehicles registered abroad or Federative Entities other than the Federal District, State of Mexico and States that celebrate homologation agreements for the vehicle verification process, or that do not carry the verification hologram, or that carry an unrecognized hologram through the Federal District, its circulation is limited, one day during the week and every Saturday regardless of its last numerical digit, from 05:00 to 22:00 hours; as well as, in a morning schedule from Monday to Friday from 05:00 to 11:00.

The Hoy No Circula Program does not apply to cars with disability plates, emergency and funeral services, as well as to public transportation and emergency services.

Photo: Cuartoscuro

SANCTIONS

Vehicles and drivers of mobile sources or vehicles that circulate on the roads and streets of the Federal District that violate the measures provided for in this Program, will be entitled to the sanctions established in the Regulations of the Environmental Law of the Federal District on Vehicle Verification ; as well as, in the Metropolitan Traffic Regulation or the one that replaces it and other applicable provisions, without prejudice to their being withdrawn from circulation and sent to the vehicle depot, where they must remain until the corresponding fine is paid and in the case of vehicles stopped during an Environmental Contingency, it will also be necessary to wait for it to conclude.

SUSPENSION OF THE PROGRAM

The environmental authority will issue the notice by which the application of this Program is suspended, on holidays, non-working days, mandatory rest days or during vacation seasons, taking into account that the air quality does not generate a risk to the health of the population, which will be determined through an analysis of the weather conditions, the monitoring of air quality and the concentration of pollutant emissions in the Federal District or Megalopolitan Area.

VERIFICATION CALENDAR 2020

Motor vehicles must go to the checkpoints in Mexico City from the following month, according to the new calendar set by the Megalopolis Environmental Commission (CAMe) after the closure of establishments as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, so the verification schedule is as follows:

Second semester

June and July: plates with termination 5 and 6 (yellow gummed).

July and August: plates with termination 7 and 8 (pink gummed).

August and September: plates with termination 3 and 4 (red gummed).

October and November: plates with termination 1 and 2 (green gummed).

November and December: plates with termination 9 and 0 (blue gummed).

In the case of the yellow sticker (plate 5 or 6), the Ministry of the Environment reported that it managed to conclude the verification period, since the dates corresponding to it to carry out the process were the months of January and February.

It should be remembered that the tentative date to open the verification centers is August 10 of this year.